On Thursday (29th February), a case was lodged against Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for demanding an impartial assessment of all cases registered under the SC/ST Act in the past 5 years.

As per reports, the police complaint was filed by a man named Premnath Jagatkar in Parli city in Beed district of Maharashtra. Ketaki Chitale participated in the ‘Brahmin Ekya Parishad’ conference in Parli, which was held on 25th February this year.

During the event, she claimed that filing false cases under the SC/ST Act has become a racket and sought a probe into all such cases filed in the past 5 years.

The Marathi actress remarked, “Atrocity is a side business of making money. There’s a racket of atrocity. Many times false atrocity cases are filed.” She also lashed out at the Maratha reservation movement led by Manoj Jarange Patil and reportedly dubbed it as a ‘fair of fools.’

On Friday (1st March), a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ketaki Chitale under Sections 295A (hurting religious sentiments) and 502(2) (enmity between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The actress has not been arrested so far in connection to the case. It must be mentioned that Ketaki Chitale spent more than a month behind bars in 2022 for posting an allegedly offensive remark against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on social media.

She was arrested on 15th May of that year for a Facebook post where she had shared a verse, allegedly written on Pawar, calling him a person who hates Brahmins. At that time, cases against her were filed in multiple police stations in Mumbai and its suburbs.