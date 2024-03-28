Thursday, March 28, 2024
Minor girl raped during Holi celebrations in Guwahati, accused Raju Ali and Mandal Ali nabbed while Inamul Ali on the run

A minor girl was abducted, raped and then thrown onto the streets from a car in Guwahati on Tuesday, the day Assam was celebrating Holi. The main accused has been identified as Imanul Ali, who along with his friends Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, drugged the girl and then raped her.

As per reports, the culprits had picked up three girls in an Innova car from Bhagaduttapur in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati in the pretext of playing Holi. However, later Imanul drugged them and rapped a minor girl in the presence of his friends and the other two girls. The entire incidence was also recorded on their phones by his friends. According to some reports, the other two girls were partners of the crime and they also recorded the video.

After committing the heinous crime, they dropped the victim near her residence in Kahilipara. She was found in the critical condition by locals, and was immediately taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital. She is currently receiving treatment for physical and emotional trauma.

A case was been registered at the Bhagaduttapur Outpost over the crime after a complaint filed by the family. The police launched an operation and nabbed two co-accused, Raju Ali was caught in Hatigaon while Mandal Ali was caught in Azara area of the city. However, the main accuse Imanul Ali is still absconding. The police also recovered the Innova car used in the crime.

The arrested accused have been sent to Dispur Police station and further probe is on.

