MK Stalin is ‘Bride of Tamil Nadu’: DMK suffers another poster blunder after ‘China rocket’ advertisement

In yet another social media blunder, a poster featuring Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin as the “Bride of Tamil Nadu,” rather than the intended “Pride of Tamil Nadu” was put up. The latest embarrassment for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) follows a string of past blunders by the ruling party, including a controversial advertisement showing a ‘Chinese flag’ at ISRO’s new launch complex.

Oops!

Tamil Nadu's banner blunder turns Stalin into the 'Bride' of the state… instead of 'Pride? 🤑#BannerFail #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/3ZJSGGjNw4 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 5, 2024

A video of the ‘Bride of Tamil Nadu’ poster is going viral online. The poster features CM MK Stalin, his son, minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other DMK leaders. The ‘Bride’ gaffe by DMK has left the party embarrassed triggering hilarious reactions from netizens.

This comes just days after a newspaper advertisement by the DMK government promoting the laying of the foundation stone for ISRO’s second launch pad complex in Kulsekarapatinam, showcased a ‘China flag’ among rockets from other countries in the background.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the DMK government over the newspaper advertisement while he was addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

“DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China’s sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu. “They are not ready to accept India’s progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India’s space in it. They did not want to present India’s space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it’s high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Instead of gracefully accepting the mistake, DMK MP K Kanimozhi came to the party’s defence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the state government’s newspaper advertisement allegedly showcasing the ‘China rocket’ picture.

“I don’t know from where the person who did the artwork found this picture. I don’t think India has declared China an enemy country. I have seen that the Prime Minister has invited the Chinese PM and they have gone to Mahabalipuram. Just because you do not want to accept the truth, you are finding reasons to divert the issue,” the DMK leader said.