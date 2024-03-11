Shocking scenes emerged from West Delhi where a team of personnel from Mohan Garden Police Station was attacked by the residents and aides of a goon named Mohammad Adil, whom they tried to nab during a raid late on Sunday (10th March) night in Rajouri Garden area.

Around 2 to 3 police personnel were injured in the incident, officials said. According to reports, the police were on the lookout for Adil for a long time. Several police teams from Dwarka’s Mohan Garden police station were trying to catch Adil. So when the police got the information that he was in Rajouri, they went to arrest him there, but his supporters and relatives came out with weapons when they caught Adil in the area.

The incident occurred in the Raghuvir Nagar area. Locals from the Muslim community, as can be seen in the video, including women, got into a confrontation and attacked a police team from Mohan Garden Police Station, which was searching for a criminal identified as Mohammad Adil.

Officials said that when the police team reached the area and started searching for the goon, locals, including women, came out in large numbers and started arguing with them.

The argument soon turned heated, resulting in a chaotic scene of pushing, shoving, and resistance between police personnel and locals.

Visuals from the spot showed locals, including women, dragging the police personnel, pushing, and attacking them. Videos show hysterical women confronting police personnel who are pleading with the locals to cooperate. In the video, the goon Adil can be seen attempting to flee with the help of women trying to separate him from the police’s hold.

In the video, a red-haired woman can be seen making gag sounds as she gets closer to the police who is holding the goon Adil strategically by the neck. It appears that the women around were trying to make it look like Adil is choking.

The very next second, another woman says that Adil is choking. Notably, despite the police’s repeated assurances that the arrested accused will not be hurt, the women around kept trying to create the spin that he is being hurt. In the video, a man part of the mob can be heard abusing the cops. “Choro choro behen ke l*****,” a mobster yells.

As per reports, several policemen were attacked with sticks and knives. Many cops suffered injuries in this attack. The glass windows of a police car was also broken.

Even as the police kept a tight hold of Adil, the men and women surrounded the police vehicle and tried to free Adil.

Upon receiving information, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar Police Stations responded with the local staff and dispersed the crowd, officials said, adding that the situation has been controlled.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.