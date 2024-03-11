Monday, March 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRajouri Garden, Delhi: Mob attacks police team during raid to nab goon Mohammad Adil,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rajouri Garden, Delhi: Mob attacks police team during raid to nab goon Mohammad Adil, Muslim women gherao police to ‘rescue’ the goon. Read full details

Locals from the Muslim community, as can be seen in the video, including women, got into a confrontation and attacked a police team from Mohan Garden Police Station, which apprehended a criminal identified as Mohammad Adil.

OpIndia Staff
Cops prevent Adil from escaping even as Muslim women try to free the goon from the police's hold (image source:Sudarshan News)
14

Shocking scenes emerged from West Delhi where a team of personnel from Mohan Garden Police Station was attacked by the residents and aides of a goon named Mohammad Adil, whom they tried to nab during a raid late on Sunday (10th March) night in Rajouri Garden area.

Around 2 to 3 police personnel were injured in the incident, officials said. According to reports, the police were on the lookout for Adil for a long time. Several police teams from Dwarka’s Mohan Garden police station were trying to catch Adil. So when the police got the information that he was in Rajouri, they went to arrest him there, but his supporters and relatives came out with weapons when they caught Adil in the area.

The incident occurred in the Raghuvir Nagar area. Locals from the Muslim community, as can be seen in the video, including women, got into a confrontation and attacked a police team from Mohan Garden Police Station, which was searching for a criminal identified as Mohammad Adil.

Officials said that when the police team reached the area and started searching for the goon, locals, including women, came out in large numbers and started arguing with them.

The argument soon turned heated, resulting in a chaotic scene of pushing, shoving, and resistance between police personnel and locals.

Visuals from the spot showed locals, including women, dragging the police personnel, pushing, and attacking them. Videos show hysterical women confronting police personnel who are pleading with the locals to cooperate. In the video, the goon Adil can be seen attempting to flee with the help of women trying to separate him from the police’s hold.

In the video, a red-haired woman can be seen making gag sounds as she gets closer to the police who is holding the goon Adil strategically by the neck. It appears that the women around were trying to make it look like Adil is choking.

The very next second, another woman says that Adil is choking. Notably, despite the police’s repeated assurances that the arrested accused will not be hurt, the women around kept trying to create the spin that he is being hurt. In the video, a man part of the mob can be heard abusing the cops. “Choro choro behen ke l*****,” a mobster yells.

As per reports, several policemen were attacked with sticks and knives. Many cops suffered injuries in this attack. The glass windows of a police car was also broken.

Even as the police kept a tight hold of Adil, the men and women surrounded the police vehicle and tried to free Adil.

Upon receiving information, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar Police Stations responded with the local staff and dispersed the crowd, officials said, adding that the situation has been controlled.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘How do we know those claiming to be victims are actually victims’: Actress casts aspersions on Sandeshkhali women after getting election ticket from TMC

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Shafiq Ansari slits Hindu girlfriend’s throat with a knife and pushes her body down from a hill, was ‘upset’ because she was not...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress throws Shama Mohammad, one of the most vociferous defenders of the party, under the bus after she questions lack of women representation in...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Arunesh Yadav posts offensive morphed pic of Union Minister Smriti Irani on social media, says it was done by mistake after getting...

OpIndia Staff -

SC dismisses SBI’s extension plea in Electoral bonds case, directs it to furnish details by tomorrow

OpIndia Staff -

Congress moves Delhi HC after Income Tax tribunal dismisses stay plea on Income Tax notice for recovery of over Rs 105 crore in outstanding...

ANI -

Bajrang Punia left stadium in huff, refusing to play another match and the dope test after losing semi-finals of Paris Olympic Qualifiers: The fall...

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Tore my clothes, removed everything’: Wife of BJP booth President attacked in West Bengal, victim says she was molested by 300 Muslims, BJP shares...

OpIndia Staff -

Maaro be*en ke lo*do ko: Videos of irate Muslim mob after police officer stopped Namaz on road in Inderlok viral, Police says ‘locals escorted...

OpIndia Staff -

Outreach by PM Narendra Modi to Russian President Putin helped prevent first nuclear attack since Hiroshima and Nagasaki: What a CNN report says

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com