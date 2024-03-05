Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Mohammed Ammruddin caught smoking 'beedi' inside Indigo flight's restroom, arrested at Mumbai airport
CrimeNews Reports
Mohammed Ammruddin caught smoking ‘beedi’ inside Indigo flight’s restroom, arrested at Mumbai airport

The accused stated that he passed the security check at Delhi Airport by concealing the beedi and lighter in his trousers pocket.

Image credit: TOI
On Monday (4th March), Indigo Airlines security personnel detained a traveller en route to Saudi Arabia at Mumbai International Airport. The suspect, Mohammed Ammruddin (42) of Delhi, was caught for smoking a beedi (cigarette) in the washroom of an Indigo flight.

The incident occurred on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. “The suspect, who was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Dubai for a job, was caught by the vigilant security in charge while carrying out check onboard after the flight landed at Mumbai’s international airport at around 4.30 pm,” said a police officer of the Sahar police station.

The crew members got suspicious due to the strong smell of the beedi coming from the lavatory, and upon inspection, they discovered it within the toilet. When questioned, Ammruddin confessed to having smoked beedi and was detained by Sahar Police when the flight landed in Mumbai. The accused stated that he passed the security check at Delhi Airport by concealing the beedi and lighter in his trousers pocket.

Sahar police have booked him under the Indian Penal Code’s clause on endangering lives and the Aircraft Act. The suspect, who was set to fly from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia for work, was blocked from boarding the plane.

