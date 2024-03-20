On Tuesday (19th March), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed down the illegal property of an individual identified as Inquilab Khan after he attacked 5 Hindu persons from the Sakinaka area of the Mumbai region. The incident is said to have happened amid Ramzan on 14th March where the accused Khan brutally attacked 5 Hindus for complaining against his illegal encroachment adjacent to a Hindu temple.

The victims attacked by the accused have been identified as Siddhesh Prakash Ghorpade (23), Rajesh Tangaraj Chettiyar (28), Tangaraj Chettiyar (58), Laxmi Chettiyar (52) and Vikki (30). All these victims have suffered severe injuries and have been admitted to the Sion hospital. The injured individuals are all believed to be the residents of the Ambedkar Nagar area in Jarimari.

Reportedly, the accused attacked the victims with a knife after they complained about his illegal encroachment in the Sakinaka area adjacent to a Hindu temple. According to reports, he harassed local Hindus who routinely worshipped at an adjacent temple to disrupt peace. People had filed numerous complaints against him, but local officials allegedly refused to act.

On March 14, Khan carried out a knife attack on those who had complained against him. The event aroused uproar in the community, and the victims’ family members sought his arrest.

However, the accused used the same knife to injure himself and was admitted to a hospital. He stabbed himself several times and admitted himself to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. On 19th March, 5 days after the incident Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ordered the demolition of illegal property owned by the accused.

As per the orders provided by the minister, the civic body tore down the rest of the structure and only let the ground floor stand. “After reviewing the incident that took place in Saki Naka, we realized that the Malvani pattern of harassing and torturing Hindus is going on here too. Hence appropriate action was taken. Injustice is being done to the sons of the soil here, which will not be tolerated anymore,” Lodha said after he ordered the demolition of the illegal property.

Illegal property razed to ground by the BMC

Khan is reportedly facing numerous allegations, including drug-related offences.

In the given case, the accused has been removed by the Police from the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and has been arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Further investigations are underway.