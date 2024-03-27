Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Mumbai Police detains Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui and 13 others after raid on illegal Hookah bar, case registered

On Tuesday (26th March), anti-Hindu comedian Munawar Faruqui was detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai. Alongside Muanwar Faruqui, thirteen others have also been detained by the police in the late-night action.

The police said that the hookah parlour in the city’s Fort area was operating illegally. A raid was undertaken, and Rs 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth Rs 13,500 were confiscated. The social service branch of Mumbai Police raided the Sabalan hookah bar in Bora Bazar under the MRA Marg police station area after receiving a tip-off.

“Our team raided the hookah bar on the information that patrons were indulging in tobacco-based hookah use under the guise of herbal hookah. If it’s established they used tobacco hookah, they will be charged under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act,” an official said.

As per an NDTV report, a case has been filed under specific Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act provisions. Another report says Munawar Faruqui has been booked under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 or COTPA, 2003.

The Hinduphobic comedian was present at the hookah bar during the raids. Later, he was booked since his medical tests came back positive. Senior police authorities stated he was allowed to leave.

Munawar Faruqi and his anti-Hindu remarks

The ‘comedian’ sparked public outrage due to his controversial portrayal and mockery of Hindu deities, as well as his mocking remarks regarding the victims of the Godhra train burning attack. The tragic event occurred when a Muslim mob set fire to the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, resulting in the death of 59 karsevaks.

In January 2021, Faruqui was arrested for making indecent remarks about Hindu deities during his stand-up performances. Although he was later released, his comments on Hindu genocide and derogatory statements about Hindu Gods led to widespread protests against his shows.

Despite issuing an apology, claiming that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments with his jokes, Munawar Faruqui continued to engage in demeaning portrayals of Hindus and their cultural heritage through his ‘comedy’ performances.

In May 2023, netizens hit out at Star Sports for getting Faruqui on board for its IPL coverage. In 2022, his shows were cancelled in several cities after Hindu groups were outraged against his derogatory comedy that demonised and maligned the faith.

