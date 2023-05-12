Friday, May 12, 2023
‘Even communal bigots have started doing sports shows’: Netizens outraged after Star Sports gets Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui for its IPL coverage

Munawar Faruqui sparked public outrage due to his controversial portrayal and mockery of Hindu deities, as well as his insensitive remarks regarding the victims of the Godhra train burning incident.

OpIndia Staff
munawar faruqui
Munawar Faruqui was seen on Star Sports India in a pre-talk during IPL 2023 coverage. Image Source: Twitter handle of Neeraj Suiswap
9

Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui came under the ire of netizens as Star Sports India gave him a stage during the coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023. Munawar Faruqui infamously known for his remarks insulting Hindu deities is featured in this year’s IPL coverage on the Star Sports India TV channel.

Twitter user @coolfunnytshirt posted, “Now, even communal bigots have started doing sports channel shows.”

Munawar Faruqui shared the screen with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Netizens also called them out for not recognizing the Hinduphobic comedian standing with them. Kiran Kasala wrote, “All that matters is money for these people… doesn’t matter if you are sharing the stage with the person who insulted your religion your faith your Gods. If they get money, they will sell themselves.”

Another Twitter user Himanshu wrote, “This star is controlled by some leftist guy I guess. Even in star sports kannada, the guy who sits there (kiran srinivas) is a Hindu hater.”

@toldyouthusly posted, “No wonder nobody watches Star Sports India. Giving a platform to communal bigots is their ultimate low.”

Dr Jayanti Singh wrote, “I didn’t watch today’s sports pre-talk because of I saw Anil didn’t realise Hindu hater and venom spewing hypocrite coward Munnawar was also called. Disgusting!”

Munawar Faruqui sparked public outrage due to his controversial portrayal and mockery of Hindu deities, as well as his insensitive remarks regarding the victims of the Godhra train burning incident. This tragic event occurred when a Muslim mob allegedly set fire to the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, resulting in the death of 59 karsevaks from Ayodhya who were onboard.

In January 2021, Faruqui was arrested for allegedly making indecent remarks about Hindu deities during his stand-up performances. Although he was later released, his comments on Hindu genocide and derogatory statements about Hindu Gods led to widespread protests against his shows. Despite issuing an apology, claiming that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments with his jokes, Munawar Faruqui continued to engage in demeaning portrayals of Hindus and their cultural heritage through his ‘comedy’ performances.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

