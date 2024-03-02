Pakistan-bound ship from China stopped at Mumbai port over suspected nuclear cargo

Security agencies at Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva port intercepted and seized a consignment destined for Karachi, Pakistan, from a ship originating in China, citing dual-use implications for Pakistan’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Officials reported on Saturday that the Malta-flagged merchant ship, CMA CGM Attila, was halted on January 23rd based on intelligence received by customs officials. Upon inspection, they discovered a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine manufactured by an Italian company known for its precision and efficiency when controlled by a computer system.

A team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) examined the consignment and confirmed its potential use in Pakistan’s nuclear initiatives, particularly in manufacturing critical components for missile development. CNC machines are classified under the Wassenaar Arrangement, an international arms control regime aimed at curbing the spread of items with both civilian and military applications, with India being an active participant. Notably, North Korea has previously used similar CNC machines in its nuclear program.

Further investigations revealed discrepancies in the shipping details, suggesting potential evasion tactics to conceal the true recipients. This incident follows previous seizures of dual-use military-grade items transiting from China to Pakistan, raising concerns about illicit procurement activities. The ongoing probe seeks to determine whether the suspected Pakistani entities receiving these items have connections to the Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DESTO), responsible for Pakistan’s defence research and development.

Port officials, acting on specific intelligence, alerted Indian defence authorities who inspected the heavy cargo and reported suspicions, leading to the consignment’s seizure. Officials emphasized that this seizure falls under efforts to prevent potential proliferation by Pakistan and China.

According to documentation such as bills of lading, the consignor was listed as “Shanghai JXE Global Logistics Co Ltd,” and the consignee was “Pakistan Wings Pvt Ltd” of Sialkot. However, further investigation by security agencies indicated that the 22,180-kilogram consignment was actually shipped by Taiyuan Mining Import and Export Co Ltd and intended for Cosmos Engineering in Pakistan.

This is not the first time Indian port officials have intercepted such dual-use military-grade items en route from China to Pakistan. Cosmos Engineering, a Pakistani defence supplier, has been under scrutiny since March 12, 2022, when Indian authorities intercepted a shipment of Italian-made thermoelectric instruments, once again at Nhava Sheva port.

Despite international conventions, the interception underscores the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China in activities that defy global agreements, raising concerns about potential proliferation activities. In a separate incident in February 2020, China was found to be supplying autoclaves to Pakistan under the guise of “industrial dryers.”

The autoclave was seized from a Chinese ship, Dai Cui Yun, flying a Hong Kong flag, which departed from Jiangyin port in China’s Jiangsu province, bound for Pakistan’s Port Qasim. This seizure, likely intended for Pakistan’s missile program, reinforced suspicions that Pakistan is engaging in illegal missile trade and violating the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

The collaboration between China and Pakistan in obtaining sensitive items and equipment, combined with China’s support in constructing nuclear power plants for Pakistan, has drawn attention from international bodies, challenging established guidelines and control regimes. Officials noted that China’s assistance to Pakistan comes in two forms: clandestine supply of sensitive materials or equipment of proliferation concern and acting as a conduit to facilitate Pakistan’s procurement of dual-use military-grade items from Europe and the US.

Additionally, China has aided Pakistan in building civil nuclear power plants, including four 300 MWe plants in Chashma and two 1,000 MWe plants in Karachi, in violation of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) guidelines. China plans to construct another 1,000 MWe nuclear power plant in Chashma.

The recent sanctions imposed by the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) on Chinese companies involved in supplying missile-relevant items to Pakistan highlight the seriousness of the situation and the need for increased oversight to curb potential proliferation activities.