On Monday (4th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence a 10-day tour to 12 states and union territories (UTs) across the nation to attend 29 programmes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the itinerary shared by the officials, PM Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi during the next ten days to attend various programs ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi informed about his uocoming visits to various states. He wrote, “Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works which will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives.”

On Monday morning, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundations for projects worth nearly Rs 56,000 crore in Adilabad, Telangana. He will also attend public meetings in Adilabad and Sangareddy. The Prime Minister will also visit the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), a nuclear power plant in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, at about 3.30 PM, and then address a public assembly in Chennai. Subsequently, he will travel to Hyderabad.

On March 5, PM Modi will be in Sangareddy, Telangana, where he is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs. 6,800 crores. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects there.

Thereafter, PM Modi will address a public function in Sangareddy. From Telangana, the Prime Minister will travel to Odisha and inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crores at Chandikhole, Jajpur. Thereafter, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Chandikhole; following that, Modi will travel to West Bengal from Odisha. Moving to Kolkata in West Bengal on March 6, the Prime Minister is schedule to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. Thereafter, the PM will address a public meeting in Barasat.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Bihar to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to rail, road, and petroleum and natural gas sector worth around Rs. 12,800 Crores in Bettiah. On March 7, the Prime Minister will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Srinagar. In the evening, the PM will attend a media event in New Delhi.

March 8 features PM Modi participating in the first-ever National Creator’s Award in Delhi before travelling to Assam, which is scheduled for the evening.

On March 9, the Prime Minister will travel to Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. Then, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects in Itanagar. From Arunachal Pradesh, the PM will travel to Assam, where he will unveil the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Jorhat. Then, PM Modi will visit West Bengal to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Siliguri, West Bengal. He will also address a public meeting there.

On March 10, PM Modi travels to Uttar Pradesh to dedicate various projects in Azamgarh. March 11 involves events related to Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi at PUSA in Delhi. PM Modi is scheduled to attend the event, where he will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway. In the evening, the PM will attend a DRDO programme.

On March 12, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sabarmati, Gujarat, and later he will head to Rajasthan, touring Pokhran in Jaisalmer district. March 13 concludes the intense schedule with the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing, followed by an outreach program for disadvantaged sections of society.

In the lead-up to this year’s general elections, which are scheduled for April and May, PM Modi has made an effort to highlight his government’s development and welfare objectives by unveiling a plethora of development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees across the country.

(With Inputs from ANI)