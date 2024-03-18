On Monday (18th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi and the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders for the Congress MP’s statement saying that he will fight against ‘Shakti’.

Asserting that he is ready to take the challenge head-on, PM Modi said that this election is a fight between those who want to destroy ‘Shakti’ and those who worship ‘Shakti’ adding that, “Muqabla 4 June ko ho jayega.” (4 June will be a showdown). The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on 4th June.

Addressing a public rally in Jagtial in Telangana, PM Modi said that he is willing to sacrifice his life in the service of Indian mothers and sisters who are the divine form of Shakti, Shakti Swaroopa.

Extending his gratitude to Nari Shakti (women) for their large presence at the rally, PM Modi said, “It’s an honour for me that Nari Shakti has come here to bless and support me.”

“Yesterday, the I.N.D.I. alliance hosted a rally in Mumbai. The I.N.D.I. alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against Shakti. For me, every mother, daughter & sister is a form of Shakti. I worship them in the form of Shakti. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata,” the PM said.

He further said, “To those who are fighting against Shakti, I accept your challenge. “Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga (I will sacrifice my life for Shakti).”

Addressing the large gathering, PM Modi asked, “Can someone talk about the destruction of Shakti?”

Contrasting the two approaches, PM Modi asserted, “We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission to Shakti by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as Shiv Shakti.”

This comes after Congress scion Rahul Gandhi while concluding his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ with a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on 17th March, spoke about Shakti (The Divine Feminine in Hinduism) and asserted that he wants to fight this Shakti.

Notably, Shakti is considered to be The Divine Feminine which is the energy present in and running all beings. In Hinduism, there is no concept of fighting against Shakti, instead, Shakti is what helps fight against evil.

“There is a word ‘Shakti’ in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti? The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department. A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in front of my mother and said ‘Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don’t have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.’ Thousands of people have been threatened like this,” Rahul Gandhi said in a shocking distortion of the meaning and value of the concept of Shakti.