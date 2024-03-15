On Friday, March 15, the former CM had been booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and section 354(A) of the IPC after a woman approached the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru claiming that her 17-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by BS Yediyurappa when they approached him to seek assistance in a cheating case.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) handovers the alleged sexual assault case under the POCSO act against former CM BS Yediyurappa to CID under the Additional Police Director General of Karnataka. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Local media house TV9 Kannada, however, reported that the complainant, who is the mother of the minor girl, has reportedly filed various similar cases against as many as 53 noted personalities in the past.

According to the report, the complainant has been filing numerous complaints against well-known politicians, police officers and her business partner since 2015. In 2015, she filed a sexual assault case involving her daughter against a relative of her husband at Bengaluru’s Electronic City police station.

In fact, Yediyurappa’s office has also made public a list of similar cases that the complainant has previously filed, indicating a pattern in the case filed.

The case against former CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa

Earlier in the day, the mother of a 17-year-old girl lodged a formal complaint against the former chief minister. In the complaint, the BJP leader was accused of sexual assault. In the FIR, the complainant said that the alleged incident took place on February 2 when she, along with her daughter, went to meet Yediyurappa to seek help after she had been raped by others.

The complainant claimed that Yediyurappa took the minor inside a room and sexually assaulted her. She also claimed that the former CM apologised thereafter and urged her not to speak about what transpired in public.

The complainant approached the Sadashivanagar police station to file a complaint against the BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, the Congress government in Karnataka handed over the alleged sexual assault case against the former CM and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Former CM denies allegations, calls it baseless

Yediyurappa, however, has denied the allegations, calling them “baseless”. He added that the matter has been put before the police commissioner.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa refuted the charges of "harassing a minor girl" and said that he was ready to face any case.



Reacting to the development of an FIR filed against him, he said, “I came to know that a woman has filed a complaint against me. I will face everything… pic.twitter.com/VScuZa8kXI — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2024

“A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her. Later, the woman started talking against me. I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner. Yesterday police filed a complaint against me. Let’s see what happens next, I can’t say that there is a political motive behind this,” he told news agency ANI.

Bengaluru | On charges of sexual assault against him, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says, "A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the… pic.twitter.com/6lhf2lXkeQ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parmeshwar stated that the police are investigating the matter, and the truth will be revealed upon completion of the probe.

When asked about any poltentional political conspiracy, the Congress leader answered in the negative. He declined to comment on claims regarding the complainant’s mental health as well.

#WATCH | On the case against former CM BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "Last night around 10pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth,… pic.twitter.com/GvbhyM4hai — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Calling it a sensitive matter, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told the press, “Last night around 10 pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth, we can’t reveal anything. I don’t think there is any political angle to this. If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given,” he added.