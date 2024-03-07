The Indian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) shall be implemented nationwide before the upcoming general election, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Center government. Furthermore, on 7th March Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly reiterated that the CAA will be put into effect before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. On 6th March, the chief of police in Uttar Pradesh also stated that the authorities are prepared to execute the law in every situation.

The director general of police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar mentioned that the police personnel are gearing up for the national election. However, he stressed that strong preparations are underway to ensure the successful enactment of the CAA. He declared that Uttar Pradesh Police is ready to handle any conflict that is brought to their attention.

He noted, “The state’s law and order situation will not be let deteriorate in any manner. I assure everyone about it. We are fully prepared. We do data protection and also carry weapons and sticks which will be used lawfully if required.” He remarked that he is in communication with all religious leaders regarding the execution of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He also talked about updating resources including manpower and equipment. The top cop emphasised that there’s an atmosphere of investment and the ease of doing business is improving, hence nothing would be permitted to damage the state’s reputation. He vowed that there wouldn’t be any bloodshed as this was a part of his training and hard work. He mentioned, “Our field forces and equipment are ready to deal with any situation. We are exchanging information with all organizations.”

According to him, a team from the Election Commission spent three days in the state to assess the state’s law and order condition. The team also had discussions with state representatives during this period. He expressed satisfaction with the state of affairs and gave his word that the elections would take place in an environment free from violence and provocation. He pointed out that all our administrative machinery, field commanders, police commissioners, additional director general of police (ADG) zones and range chiefs are working to make sure that there is no law and order issue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant announcement during his speech at the Republic Summit 2024. He highlighted that regulations pertaining to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be published before the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. He announced, “CAA will be rolled out before the Lok Sabha elections. This is the law of the nation and nobody can stop it.”

He added, “The Constituent Assembly made a commitment with CAA. Millions of people from Bangladesh and Pakistan were migrating to India during the time of the country’s division. Then, the Congressmen had assured the nation that they would be welcomed, but they had forgotten their pledges in the frenzy to vote bank politics. It would be a betrayal if India forgot its commitment made on 15 August 1947 and did not offer them citizenship.”

“CAA is an act of the country, it will definitely be notified. It will be notified before the polls. CAA will be implemented by the polls, and there should be no confusion around it. CAA was a promise of the Congress government. When the country was divided and the minorities were persecuted in those countries, Congress assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and that they would be provided with Indian citizenship. Now they are backtracking,” he had observed while speaking at the ET (The Economic Times) Now-Global Business summit in the national capital in February.