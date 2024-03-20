Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi

Popular spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi. As per reports, he was admitted to Apollo Delhi after a massive swelling and bleeding in his brain was detected on March 17.

Journalist Anand Narasimhan shared an update on Sadhguru’s health, stating that Sadhguru was suffering from severe headaches for the past several days.

Sadhguru health update

Namaskaram

Sadhguru has recently undergone a life-threatening medical situation.

He was suffering from severe headache which got extremely severe by 14th On advice of Dr Vinit Suri, Sadhguru…

As per reports, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was examined by Dr Vinit Suri and was advised an MRI, where massive bleeding in his brain was detected.

His health rapidly deteriorated and on 17th March, he was admitted after recurrent vomiting and a worsening headache. A CT scan revealed a critical swelling in his brain along with the bleeding.

A team of doctors from Apollo Delhi Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee performed an emergency surgery on him. Following the surgery, Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator and has been recovering well. His brain, body and vital parameters are showing steady improvement following the surgery, as per Narasimhan’s update.