Wednesday, March 20, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi
News Reports
Updated:

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi

Journalist Anand Narasimhan shared an update on Sadhguru's health, stating that Sadhguru was suffering from severe headaches for the past several days.

OpIndia Staff
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery
Sadhguru(representational image, source:dnaindia.com)
7

Popular spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi. As per reports, he was admitted to Apollo Delhi after a massive swelling and bleeding in his brain was detected on March 17.

Journalist Anand Narasimhan shared an update on Sadhguru’s health, stating that Sadhguru was suffering from severe headaches for the past several days.

As per reports, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was examined by Dr Vinit Suri and was advised an MRI, where massive bleeding in his brain was detected.

His health rapidly deteriorated and on 17th March, he was admitted after recurrent vomiting and a worsening headache. A CT scan revealed a critical swelling in his brain along with the bleeding.

A team of doctors from Apollo Delhi Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee performed an emergency surgery on him. Following the surgery, Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator and has been recovering well. His brain, body and vital parameters are showing steady improvement following the surgery, as per Narasimhan’s update.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Systematic invisibilizing of the Muslims’: Rajdeep Sardesai’s veiled tirade against BJP, makes bizarre comparisons between the party and his colony

Rukma Rathore -

With the inauguration of Statue of Valour by PM Modi, Lachit Borphukan finally gets the much-deserved honour after he was cancelled by ‘historians’

Chandan Panda -

Mumbai: Inquilab Khan attacks 5 Hindus with knife during Ramzan for objecting to encroachment near Mandir, arrested and illegal construction razed

OpIndia Staff -

How Modi Hacks EVMs, Part 5: Focus on financial systems, along with Big Bang Reforms and simultaneous benefits to middle-class, economically weaker sections

S. Sudhir Kumar -

‘Aye Khuda, aaj bacha le’: Badaun murderer Sajid after being shot at by police. Read exclusive FIR details, weapons he possessed and more

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Rajasthan: Islamist mob attacks Hindu community’s Shobha Yatra in Chittorgarh’s Pahuna village, several injured in stone pelting and arson

OpIndia Staff -

Union health ministry seeks report from Punjab govt over IVF treatment of Sidhu Moosewala’s mother for age limit violation

ANI -

Historian Vikram Sampath slams Lallantop’s Saurabh Dwivedi for his insinuation that the book on Gyanvapi was a result of ‘micro pressure group’

OpIndia Staff -

SP highlights torching of murderer Sajid’s shop in Badaun case instead of condemning the murder of Hindu children, MP Ram Gopal Yadav blames BJP

OpIndia Staff -

“Start-up in politics… launched again and again”: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s re-launches

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com