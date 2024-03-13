Several people sustained injuries in clashes between workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Narasaraopet town in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening when TDP candidate Chadalavada Aravinda Babu and party members visited the wards, according to a police official.

TDP and YSRCP workers hurled stones and bottles at each other, which resulted in serious injuries.

The injured members were promptly admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Narasaraopet MLA candidate Chadalawada Aravinda Babu sustained minor injuries.

An official said a case will be registered soon, and further details will be announced.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the elections for the state assembly and Lok Sabha, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

TDP chief and former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that his party has “forged a formidable seat-sharing formula” among its alliance partners.

According to the statement, the BJP will contest from six seats, the TDP from 17 seats and the JSP from two seats for the parliamentary elections.

In the assembly elections, the BJP will contest from 10 seats, the TDP from 144 seats and the JSP from 21 seats, as per the statement.

After the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) announced to contest the Lok Sabha Polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he is ready to fight against the alliance and said that Chandra Babu Naidu’s cycle is rusted and therefore fetching support from other political parties.

“Elections are ahead. We are ready to fight against the alliance. YSRCP will stand with weaker sections,” he said.

The TDP, which was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until 2018, expressed interest in reviving the alliance after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2019 elections. The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats.

Elections for Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May. (ANI)

