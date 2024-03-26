Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for portraying the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has won the sexual harassment case against the show’s producer Asit Modi, Times Entertainment reported on Tuesday (26th March). He has been ordered to pay her Rs 25 lakh in total. This includes the sexual harassment charges as well as Jennifer’s dues from the show.

Last year, Jennifer had filed a sexual harassment case against producer Asit Kumar Modi, Sohil Ramani, and Jatin Ramani. As per reports, initially, when she didn’t get a response from the Mumbai Police, Jennifer sought help from the Maharashtra government. Subsequently, a local complaints committee was formed for a swift resolution. As per reports, within four months, the committee found TMKOC’s producer Asit Kumar Modi guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013.

As per ETimes TV, the actress has confirmed the news about the case verdict going in her favour.

After playing the role of Mrs. Sodhi for 15 years, Jennifer quit the show and made serious allegations of mental and sexual harassment against the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. She also accused project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of behaving rudely with her. Later, other actors from the show like Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja Rajda, and former director Malav Rajda also alleged mistreatment at the sets.

“The verdict is in my favor, confirming the allegations I made with strong evidence”, Jennifer was quoted saying in ETimes report.

According to the report, Asit Modi has been ordered to pay Jennifer her due amount as well as additional compensation for deliberately withholding her payment. In total, he has to pay Rs 25-30 lakh to her as an extra Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on Asit Modi for harassment.

(Document Source – ETimes)

According to the report, the verdict was out on 15th Feb 2024. She claimed that even after 40 days, she still hasn’t received her due amount.

While the show’s producer was found guilty of sexual harassment, no punishment has been given to all three accused, the report added.

The actor expressed disappointment that the verdict didn’t include Sohil and Jatin.

She said, “The local committee ordered my due amount, which I deserve. This verdict clears that my case was not fabricated, and I wasn’t seeking cheap publicity. While I’m glad my harassment was recognised, I don’t feel I’ve received proper justice yet.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, Asit Kumar Modi told ETimes TV that he had no idea about this. He said, “I have no idea about this. Mujhe iska kuch bhi pata nahi hai.”