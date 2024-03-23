On Saturday (23rd March), the ongoing row in the Carnatic music industry took a political turn after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended support to controversial vocalist TM Krishna. Notably, several artists have registered strong protests and opposed the move to confer the Sangitha Kalanidhi award on Krishna alleging him of “glorifying Periyar” and “vilifying” the Carnatic music community. The move was first opposed by Carnatic musician sister duo Ranjani and Gayatri, since then several renowned artists have withdrawn from the music academic conference slated to be held in December, late this year.

Amid mounting criticism of TM Krishna and EV Ramaswamy aka Periyar, MK Stalin backed the controversial vocalist.

Taking to X, Stalin wrote, “My warmest congratulations and appreciation to the great singer T M Krishna for being selected for the ‘Sangeetha Kalanidhi’ award of The Music Academy.”

Regarding the criticism faced by Krishna for his political views and advocacy, Stalin added, “It is regrettable to criticise TM Krishna for his progressive political stances and his constant talking about the common man. It is not fair to unnecessarily lash out at Periyar, who fought for human equality based on humanity and for women to live as equals for three-quarters of a century charitably and peacefully. Anyone who reads Periyar’s selfless biography and his thoughts will not attempt to cast such slanderous mud.”

The DMK leader further stated, “The management of the Music Academy deserves our appreciation for choosing T M Krishna as a worthy candidate to give him due respect and recognition for his contributions to the music industry. T M Krishna’s talent is undeniable. Don’t mix narrow politics in music as you mix religious beliefs with politics! Today’s need is to have a broad human vision and the ability to avoid hatred and embrace fellow human beings.”

Earlier on Friday (22nd March), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi also supported the Carnatic vocalist.

She tweeted, “@tmkrishna being recognised as Sangita Kalanidhi by the Music Academy has ruffled the feathers of parts of the music fraternity. The hate he is receiving for his social beliefs or his engagement with Periyar is uncalled for.”

The background of the controversy

Notably, several musicians, including the Trichur brothers and Dushyanth Sridhar, have pulled out of Madras Music Academy’s annual December conference to protest the Sangita Kalanidhi award to Krishna, who they allege has “glorified Periyar” and vilified the Carnatic music community.

The artists are miffed with the Chennai-based academy’s decision to bestow the honour, considered the Oscar equivalent in Carnatic music, on the 48-year-old vocalist.

Krishna will preside over the 98th annual conference and concerts of the Madras Music Academy later this year in December.

Renowned Indian classical duo Ranjani and Gayatri said their participation in this year’s conference under TM Krishna’s presidency would constitute a “moral violation.”

Subsequently, the sibling duo of Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan, otherwise known as the Trichur Brothers said participating in the year-end festival conference hosted by the Academy will make them “outright hypocrites in our own eyes.”

Further, three-time Grammy Award winner Indian music composer Ricky Kej condemned N Murali, the chief of the Madras Music Academy for writing an attacking letter against Carnatic musician sisters Ranjani and Gayatri.

Kej lambasted the Academy Chief stating, “.. I cannot deny that this letter reeks of arrogance, hatred, and superiority. It hurts especially when directed against such amazing souls like Ranjani and Gayatri. I personally feel this letter is quite unbecoming of such a prestigious art institution.”

Who is TM Krishna?

TM Krishna, full name Thodur Madabusi Krishna, is an Indian Carnatic vocalist, author, and self-styled liberal social activist. Born on 22nd January 1976, in Chennai, India, Krishna has gained widespread recognition for his excellence in Carnatic music, a classical music tradition of India. He is the grandnephew of former Indian finance minister TT Krishnamachari, who is among the founders of the Madras Music Academy.

Apart from his musical pursuits, TM Krishna is also known for his self-styled social activism and advocacy for various causes which he considers attention-worthy. This includes caste issues, gender equality, and the democratisation of the arts. In the guise of addressing these issues, he had been a vocal critic of Hinduism and a staunch supporter of the Periyarite thoughts.

In his attempt to be vocal about the need to break down barriers in classical music and make it more accessible to people from all backgrounds, he often resorted to making various statements against particular castes and communities especially the Brahmins by quoting EVR Periyar. For those unversed, Periyar had a long history of spreading hate against Hindu deities including breaking Murthis to Ravana leela.

Nonetheless, according to a press release from the Music Academy, the Sangita Kalanidhi awardee will preside over the academic sessions of the 98th Annual Conference and Concerts of The Music Academy to be held between December 15, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

