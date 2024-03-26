Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy visited Chengicherla village on Tuesday and spoke to the tribal victims after members of two groups belonging to different communities pelted stones on Sunday following arguments over playing loud music near a religious place.

“I strongly condemn the midnight attack by the fanatic communal mafia on Tribals including women at Changicharla village in Ghatkesar, Telangana yesterday. I visited the village and spoke to the victims, assured my full support in immediate medical treatment and in providing food. I call upon the authorities to immediately book the culprits, take stringent action and let the rule of law prevail.” Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy posted on X.

On Sunday, in the Pital Basti of Chengicherla, while celebrating Holi, a few people installed speakers while the Namaz was ongoing. Some individuals asked them to stop the sound, leading to an argument between two communities, which escalated into an attack on each other. This incident occurred today at 4:15 p.m., the police said.

The confrontation on Sunday resulted in injuries to three individuals.

Earlier on Monday, BJP workers staged a protest at around 11 am, said police.

According to the police, the BJP protestors engaged in a heated argument with the cops. Videos of the protests showed that police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the crowd.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)