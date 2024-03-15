On Thursday (15th March), in an attempt to borrow legitimacy to its anti-CAA argument, leftist Islamist propaganda portal The Wire published a report titled “CAA Should Be for All Persecuted People ‘Irrespective of Religion’, Says Taliban” written by Devirupa Mitra. The Wire quoted the representatives of this religiously motivated totalitarian regime to preach what India should do with those religiously persecuted. According to this report, the Taliban representative said that India should allow all the persecuted minorities in whichever country the same benefits as the beneficiaries of the CAA.

According to this report, the Taliban’s head of political office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, said, “This should apply to all whether they are Muslims, Hindus or Sikhs.” Reconfirming his stance, The Wire wrote – When asked for clarification on whether he was referring to India’s CAA, Shaheen affirmed, “Yes, it should be for all who are persecuted in their countries.”

The Wire also quoted the Taliban official to claim that there is no religious discrimination against non-Muslims in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan – be it before 2001 or from 2021. According to this report, Suhail Shaheen said, “I would like to say that minorities like Sikh and Hindus are not persecuted in Afghanistan; they have freedom of performing their rituals and have the same right in the sight of the law as I have.”

‘Muslims in India are endangered species’ is an age-old claim of The Wire which is reflected in various reports published by the propaganda portal from time to time. This time, The Wire tried to bolster this lie from the mouth of an official of the Islamist regime that took over Afghanistan for the second time in September 2021.

The Wire wrote – Shaheen additionally expressed his hope for equal treatment of Indian Muslims, stating, “I hope also a minority in India i.e. Muslims, are not persecuted as Hindus and Sikhs are not persecuted in Afghanistan.”

Even in his ‘humane argument’ for minorities in India the Taliban man recognised only Muslims as minorities and not any other community was there in his quote published by The Wire. In the same article, The Wire also tried to peddle through his quotations that Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan were not persecuted on religious lines. The Wire did not mention how the grand Buddha statues in Bamiyan were destroyed using canon fires in the first Taliban regime because according to Islam idol worshipping is a sin – a clear-cut display of how religious persecution looks like.

The Wire also mentioned that the CAA does not benefit the Hindus and Sikhs rescued from Afghanistan by the Modi government in 2021. It also said that some of these people have sought refuge in other countries and some have returned to Afghanistan. What The Wire did not mention is that there is a procedure for these persecuted Hindus and Sikhs to get Indian citizenship.

According to The Wire’s report, those who returned to Afghanistan did not face problems based on religious discrimination for not being Muslim. It quoted one of them as claiming that they do not experience any threats from the religiously motivated Islamist regime. It attributed the responsibility for the life threat to social conditions and every other person in Afghanistan having a deadly weapon. In this way, The Wire gave its fresh attempt to match notes with the totalitarian Islamist regime that banned music in strict accordance with Islam.

On Monday (March 11), the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The issuance of these rules is expected to create a pathway for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who have already been living in India, to obtain Indian citizenship.

Critics of the CAA, often driven by leftist and Islamist agendas, blatantly ignore its humanitarian essence and instead brand it as discriminatory. The sheer audacity of Islamist media outlets labelling the CAA as anti-Muslim, while turning a blind eye to the brutal persecution faced by non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, epitomises a level of dishonesty and hypocrisy beyond comprehension.