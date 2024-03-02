Saturday, March 2, 2024
HomePoliticsTMC used women as "vote bank", then looked elsewhere when women sought justice in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

TMC used women as “vote bank”, then looked elsewhere when women sought justice in Sandeshkhali: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the TMC had no "intention" to get the prime accused arrested in the Sandeshkhali incident. "But the nari shakti of Bengal stood like a Durga (goddess Durga).

ANI
Image Source: Mint
2

Tearing into Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over allegations of “sexual abuse” and “land grab” in the Sandeskhali area of North 24 Parganas district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the ruling party “did not want the accused to get arrested.”

PM Modi further alleged that the ruling party used the womeloon of Bengal as a “vote bank”.

In his public address at Krishnanagar, PM Modi said that while the women of Sandeshkahli “cried out for justice,” the ruling party in the State “looked elsewhere.”

PM Modi said, “Using the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’, the TMC government used the women of Bengal as a vote-bank. Today, Maa, Maati and Maanush are all in the TMC mode of governance. Women of Sandeshkhali kept asking for justice, yet the government did not hear them.”

PM Modi alleged that the TMC had no “intention” to get the prime accused arrested in the Sandeshkhali incident. “But the nari shakti of Bengal stood like a Durga (goddess Durga).

“In Bengal, the police do not decide when a criminal must be arrested; it’s the criminal who decides everything for himself. The state government did not want the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident to be arrested…,” the Prime Minister said.

He said every worker of the BJP stood with the women of Sandeskahli in their struggle for justice. “Then the state government relented,” referring to the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh.

Sanndeskhlai has been on a boil and witnessed violent protests in recent days over the allegations of “sexual abuse” against Shahjahan Sheikh, who was arrested earlier this week after remaining elusive for over a month.

The BJP state leadership also felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a program in Krishnanagar.

PM Modi’s visit assumes significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections expected to be held in April-May. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssandeshkhali shahjahan
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi returns to India from ‘paid event’ in UK, Congress supporters hail him as ‘Visiting Professor’ of Cambridge University

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi is far from being the 'Visiting Professor' of the University of Cambridge. In fact, the Congress scion is not even a 'visiting Fellow' as revealed by The New Indian in March 2023
News Reports

Extreme Poverty is now officially eliminated in India, says think tank report, praises initiatives of Modi govt

ANI -
India has now officially eliminated 'extreme poverty', which can be seen through the sharp decline in headcount poverty ratio and stark increase in household consumption, American think tank Brookings said in a report.

JNU PhD holder Kanhaiya Kumar mistakes ‘H1N1’ swine flu virus as visa category, laments how Biharis need to travel outside State for honeymoon

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale gets booked merely for asking how many false cases are filed under stringent SC/ST atrocity act

Meta banned from using the company name “Meta” in Brazil

Politics of caste and class: How Rahul Gandhi is pushing the country into the fire through his divisive politics

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com