On Friday (8th March), a video of several Muslims offering namaz on the road in the Indralok area of Delhi surfaced online. In the video, an officer arrives and kicks a man offering namaz and angrily asks him to move. However, a longer version of this video has now surfaced in which it is seen that the Muslims offering namaz on the road were warned multiple times by the Delhi police before this incident took place. Netizens extended their support to the officer who tried to prevent Namaz from being offered on the road.

The video that went viral on 8th March was a 34-second snippet. The video that has emerged now is a 1 minute 44 seconds clip which shows that the Delhi police were warning the people not to offer namaz on the road. However, the Muslims seen in the video continued to prepare themselves to offer namaz on the road disregarding the police warning. After this, the police officer is first seen pushing them away and then kicking two of those who offered namaz despite repeated warnings.

Thank God there's this video showing how the Delhi Police cop tried very hard to prevent Namaz to be offered on road.



As seen in the viral video, after the cop hit the man, a Muslim mob got agitated and surrounded the policeman. Following this, the officer and the mob had a heated argument. Some voices in the background can heard saying “Maaro saale ko… (beat the scoundrel)”. Notably, the police officer was suspended by the Delhi police under a so-called disciplinary action.

However, as this new video appeared and it became clear that the Muslim mob was being disobedient to the police in the first place, netizens have now come in support of the Delhi police and the officer who was trying to prevent the namaz from being offered on the road.

An X user @seriousfunnuguy posted, “Thank God there’s this video showing how the Delhi police cop tried very hard to prevent Namaz from being offered on the road. I request the Home Minister of India to not surrender to the mob & cancel his suspension order. Otherwise, we will end up demotivating every other cop to not act.”

Another X handle Cyber Huntss posted, “When there were fewer people, they were told to move but they came in groups and then threatened to attack the police and instigated people by posting the edited videos on social media to prove the police wrong. Watch the full video.”

When there were fewer people, they were told to move but they came in groups and then threatened to attack the police and instigated people by posting the edited videos on social media to prove the police wrong.



Dr Rajesh Patil wrote, “The entire Delhi kicking incident looks like a carefully scripted plan to take heat away from Rameshwar cafe blast where involvement of Islamist terror group has been unravelled. First, a communal jihadi politician immediately jumped to visit a branch of the same cafe well before investigations had unravelled the culprits. Then entire Congressi ecosystem in concert was peddling a Cylinder blast angle. Now to gain sympathy this incident has been created? Just check who shared it.”

He further wrote, “A man in Burkha in that entire incident is also suspicious. We won’t be shown the provocation that led to that as it’s well edited shooting. Rameshwar cafe blast and Pakistan Zindabad by an RS MP-elect supporters are really worrisome things. Focus on that. The culprit going to a religious place post-incident means something. Always remember terrorists have many white washers of their crime and supporters who work as OGW.”

Govindam posted, “The cop was doing his job. I only wish other cops were as diligent. Why are Muslims praying on the streets when there is perfectly good masjid nearby?”

Another X account @vasutatha posted, “The police tried everything. Terrible messages are being sent to others in the same situation. Worse, the tiny show of strength will multiply geometrically. That is the Cambridge effect. Farm sit-in fails. Start next divisive public action.”

Meanwhile, the cop has been suspended. Delhi Police officials said, “In the incident at Inderlok today, the Police Post Incharge, who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also taken.”