UP: Imam threatens woman who left Islam for Hinduism, says repent to Allah or Muslims will kill her

In the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, a former Muslim woman who performed “gharwapsi” and embraced Hindu Dharma has complained to her relatives accusing them of gangrape. The victim also complained to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister about a mosque in Rampur’s Begum Bagh locality. There have been reports of gang rape of young girls and arms smuggling in this mosque. The mosque’s Imam is said to be one Raees, and several of his videos have gone viral on social media.

In these videos, Imam Raees is supposedly seen not only sitting in front of guns and obscene books but also threatening in the name of Allah’s terror the girls who have reverted to Hinduism.

Allegation – Earning by supplying women to officers

In one of the videos obtained by OpIndia over social media, Imam Raees is allegedly seen interacting with a naked girl. Several illegal weapons and cartridges are found scattered in front of him. Condoms and obscene books with half-naked photos of models are also seen. In this video, Maulana says, “They supply women. They deliver them to the officers. This is how they earn money. Everyone knows he is the one who committed the murder. The entire world knows. I just have to say… wherever you need, just make me say.”

Meanwhile, someone on the speakerphone inquires whether Imam Raees will speak in court. Raees responded again, saying that he is prepared to state all of this in court as well. In another video, when the girl sitting in front of Maulana discussed the rape of girls in the mosque, Imam Raees stated that he is willing to reveal everything. He went on to talk about the murder in Chamraua village, as well as the subsequent land grab. When the girl who was making the crying video asked the reason for raping her mother for 14 years, Imam Raees said, “If you had spoken to me earlier, I would have told everything. “Where have I not supported you?”

While speaking to OpIndia, the victim revealed that her maternal uncle was murdered. This murder was committed to gain control of 350 bighas of land. The victim accused her deceased maternal uncle’s relatives of murder, with Imtiaz as the main accused. It is claimed that after killing the girl’s maternal uncle, her mother was held hostage for 14 years. During this period, the girl’s mother is suspected of being raped for five years at Imam Raees’ mosque. The victim’s father died in 2012.

Threat – ‘Repent or Muslims will kill you’

Another footage obtained by OpIndia shows the victim and Imam Raees sitting face to face. The victim questioned whether Muslims would kill her. The Imam replied, “Yes, we will definitely kill.” The goal is to repent of Allah. Do this: May Allah forgive me for whatever mistakes I have made. I become this by deception or fear, therefore Allah forgive me. The punishment of the grave is very rigorous. Allah is kind to His servants.

“That Shia Wasim Rizvi is hiding from Muslims out of fear”

The girl making the video went on to question, “Will Allah forgive those who are born Hindu?” Imam Raees responded, “Why would he [Allah] forgive them?” No matter who is not an adherent of the Kalma. Such people have been murdered whose stings used to ring.” Notably, Imam Raees also mentioned Wasim Rizvi without using his name. He claimed that the Shia from Lucknow had been hiding out of fear of Muslims who claimed he had converted to Hinduism. Imam Raees added in the same video, “The one who recites the Kalma will certainly go to hell, but Allah will take him out of it.”

The girl asked Imam Raees, who was sitting in the front, what would happen if he performed the puja. On this question, the Imam stated, “When Allah created Muslims, He issued a fatwa everywhere directing them to kill non-Muslims. The fatwa has been issued. This is Hadith.”

800-900 girls in the madrasa from distant places

Another video of Imam Raees has gone viral on social media. In this video, the Imam mentions a Madrasa. The Imam stated that there were 800-900 girls who had travelled from far areas. When the girl recording the video inquired why those girls were not permitted to go out, Raees stated that if they were given permission, many would flee. Imam Raees further stated that once the first few instances of fleeing occurred, an extreme level of strictness was imposed. According to the Imam, girls can sit together and speak but are not allowed to go out.

Imam Raees goes on to explain in the same video that this is India’s second such madrasa, after Aligarh. He added that the girls were taken from here to Aligarh via Fazila. It has been claimed that this madrasa in Rampur had at least 200 rooms, all of which are occupied by girls. Imam Rais further stated that if the girl does not want to stay at the Madrasa and merely comes to learn, he will make arrangements for her to stay at the home of some Maqsood Bhai. Imam Raees estimated his fee to be Rs 6,000.

The victim told OpIndia that the madrasa is located in the Civil Lines area of Rampur district. The victim also stated that she wants the girls released because they are being held captive by several people, including Imam Raees.

Imam was seen attempting to rape

OpIndia found two other videos. In both videos, Imam Raees is seen attempting to rape a girl. He first strips a sleeping girl’s clothes and then attempts to rape her. After a while, Imam Raees is seen in another video attempting to tie his pyjamas. He is also seen attempting to hide something in polythene. Another video shows Imam Raees scrolling and listening to a communal video.

The victim told OpIndia that Imam Raees kept her mother in his mosque for almost 5 years. It is said that during this time, he and several others gang-raped the victim’s mother. The victim alleges that all of these videos are from February 2024. The victim asserted that she is fighting for justice for her mother who due to her relatives and the Imam her mother was gang-raped after being held captive for 14 years.