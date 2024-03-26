In USA’s Maryland, the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed and fell into the water within a few minutes after a large container ship collided with one of its pillars. Shocking visuals of the collision and bridge collapse show an explosive fire on board the container ship as the bridge above shakes, breaks into pieces, and falls into the water taking the night traffic with it.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024

The incident happened at 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT) on Tuesday, 26 March.

Chief Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed to us that the bridge had been struck by a large vessel causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River, the BBC reported. As per initial reports, as many as 7 cars have fallen into the river.

The US Coastguard, Baltimore Fire Department, and other agencies are currently on site, carrying out rescue efforts.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge has a total length of 2632 metres and the water usually lies at a 56 metre depth. The main span of 1200 feet, around 366 metres is the longest continuous truss span in the world, as per reports.