Sunday, March 31, 2024
I am here because the event head said we might get ₹300: Young man exposes Congress-led I.N.D.I. Alliance rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

The youth said, "The event organiser told us to come here and spend some time, that's it. The rally is not against anyone but in support of Arvind Kejriwal. We could also receive some money, around Rs 300"

OpIndia Staff
Image from PTI
Image via PTI
15

Congress-led I.N.D.I. Alliance and its leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Tejashwi Yadav have organized ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ at the Ramlila ground in the national capital against the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 31st March. However, a youngster has exposed the truth behind the crowd witnessed at the gathering. He mentioned that a mere sum of Rs 300 was used to convince him to be a part of the audience.

He stated, “I am Raj Varma. I am from Sonia Vihar. The event organiser told us to come here and spend some time, that’s it. The rally is not against anyone but in support of Arvind Kejriwal. We could also receive some money, around Rs 300. We only had to be seen among the crowd at the rally and that’s all.”

A traffic advisory has been issued by Delhi Police in light of the opposition’s demonstration. There will be controlled and possibly limited traffic on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk from 9 am to 3 pm. The authorities recommended that commuters should cooperate by staying off the roads wherever feasible and taking public transportation, particularly metro services, as much as possible.

The AAP supremo was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on 21st March in connection with a money laundering case involving excise policies and will remain in the agency’s custody till 1st April. The Delhi High Court rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s request for temporary respite in the liquor policy scam case on 27th March. He filed an interim application to be released from ED custody immediately. Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma demanded that the agency respond to the chief minister’s plea contesting his detention and remand in the money laundering charge during the hearing. The court gave ED till 2nd April to submit its answer. The hearing is scheduled for 3rd April.

Meanwhile, on 29th March, the Hindu Sena filed a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court requesting Arvind Kejriwal to be removed from his position as chief minister. Vishnu Gupta, a social worker and National President of the Hindu Sena submitted the appeal, asking the court to order Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor to oust the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from his office and manage Delhi on behalf of the central government.

It noted, “The parliamentary democracy is the basis feature of the Indian Constitution and Chief Minister being the head of the State Government he is a repository of constitutional responsibilities and trust. If the Chief Minister acts in a manner which offence rule of law and commits a breach of the constitutional trust reposed in him. In that eventuality, his dismissal from the Office of Chief Minister is inhibited in Article -164 of the Constitution of India. Therefore, Respondent No.4 (Arvind Kejriwal) is guilty of breach of constitutional trust for allegation of corruption and consequently his arrest.”

The Delhi Liquor Scam is a political scandal concerning the Delhi Government, which paved its way through the introduction of Delhi’s Excise Policy from 2021 to 2022. This policy brought private firms and enterprise companies into the retail liquor sector. The allegations involved favour to the owners and shareholders of private sectors, waivers and reduction of license fees and the creation of numerous licenses to all the new incoming enterprises, in exchange for bribery. Later the new policy was withdrawn and the government backed the old policy to be continued following massive charges of large-scale corruption. Senior AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already behind bars in connection with the scandal.

