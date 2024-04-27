Saturday, April 27, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

'Convert to Islam and marry me, your life will be sorted': Alfez Khan befriends Hindu girl in college in Indore, threatens to kill her when she refused to convert

Alfez Khan proposed to the girl a month ago and made her agree to his marriage proposal. However, he later stated that he would marry her only on the condition that she converted to Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Love Jihad in Indore: Alfez Khan arrested for pressuring a Hindu girl to convert to Islam, marry him and threatening to kill her when she refused
Love Jihad in Indore: Alfez Khan arrested for pressuring a Hindu girl to convert to Islam, marry him and threatening to kill her when she refused (Image Source - Bhaskar/OpIndia Archive)
9

A case of Love Jihad has come to light from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a man named Alfez Khan is accused of forcing a Hindu girl to convert to Islam after developing a friendship with her. It is also alleged that he threatened the victim when she declined to convert to Islam. Based on the complaint of the victim’s family, the Chhoti Gwaltoli Police arrested the accused Alfez Khan. 

As per reports, both the accused and the victim study in the same private college – Gujarati College which falls on the Nasiya Road of Chhoti Gwaltoli police station area. Around seven months ago, the accused Alfez Khan, a resident of Double Chowki Dewas, approached the Hindu girl. After developing a friendship with her, he began pressuring her for religious conversion. 

He used to force the victim to convert to Islam arguing that he would only marry her if she became a Muslim. Khan used to lure the victim stating that if she did the same, he would “sort” her life as he had a farm and his family’s financial background was sound. 

According to reports, Alfez Khan proposed to the girl a month ago and made her agree to his marriage proposal. However, he later stated that he would marry her only on the condition that she converted to Islam. When the girl declined to convert to Islam, Alfez threatened to kill her. 

Following the developments, she informed her family about the same who then sought help from several Hindu organisations. Subsequently, they went to the Police to file a complaint in this matter. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case under various sections to penalise Love Jihad. 

As per the information, on Friday (26th April 2024), Alfez Khan called the student at the college gate and started pressuring her for religious conversion. He told the student that he had a lot of wealth and property and his family’s financial condition was sound so if she converted to Islam and married him, he would sort her life. 

But when she refused to convert to Islam or continue to have any kind of relationship with him, Alfez Khan threatened to kill her. After this, the victim student informed her parents who approached Hindu organisations. They went on to lodge a police complaint in this matter. The Police station In-charge Umesh Yadav has confirmed the arrest of Alfez Khan.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

