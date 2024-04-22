Monday, April 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal teacher recruitment scam: Calcutta HC declares 2016 SSC recruitment null and void,...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: Calcutta HC declares 2016 SSC recruitment null and void, orders fresh appointments

The court has ordered the School Service Commission (SSC) to conduct fresh recruitments. The court further ordered that those who were recruited illegally will have to return their salary within six weeks.

ANI
Calcutta High Court heard the Sandeshkhali case
Image via Business Standard
8

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all appointments null and void in the selection of candidates in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided secondary and higher secondary schools through a 2016 recruitment process.

The court has ordered the School Service Commission (SSC) to conduct fresh recruitments. The court further ordered that those who were recruited illegally will have to return their salary within six weeks.

All appointments by the SSC in the categories of teachers of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and group-C and D staffers through the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) where irregularities were found have also been declared null and void.

The Calcutta HC has also instructed the administration to take action on fresh appointments in the next 15 days.

One exception in the matter has been mentioned by the court in the case of Soma Das, a cancer victim. The court ruled that Das’ job will remain safe.

Advocate Vikram Banerjee told ANI, “Particularly, the tender process was given to a blacklisted company, namely NYSA and that process is illegal. The number of illegal appointees can not be detected, in view of which the entire selection process has been cancelled. The beneficiaries of this illegal process must refund their salaries. The district collectors of all districts in West Bengal have been directed to start the recovery process within four weeks. A fresh selection process must be started. A fresh tender must be publicly advertised.”

“During the process, a super-numerical post was created by the state of West Bengal. Given the illegal appointees, the state of Bengal tried to accommodate them, but this was purely illegal. The Division Bench has directed to investigate and find out who created the super-numerical post. If necessary, the influential person will be taken into custody by CBI,” he added.

The court pronounced its judgement after hearing petitions and appeals relating to alleged irregularities in the selection of candidates in the 2016 recruitment process.

A division bench, formed by the Chief Justice of the High Court at the direction of the Supreme Court, was hearing the matter.
The hearing in the matter was concluded on March 20 and judgement was reserved by the division bench.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam came to light after the arrest of Bengal BJP leader Partha Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress leader who served as the education minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet until his arrest on July 23, 2022.

Earlier on February 16, a team of the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on close associates of Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata. Chatterjee was arrested after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore was recovered from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the former education minister.

Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

PM Modi warns against Rahul Gandhi’s wealth redistribution plans: Understanding the cleverly worded hints in Congress manifesto

Anurag -
While Congress manifesto talks about socio-economic survey, on 6th April, Rahul Gandhi had said, "We will first conduct a nationwide caste census to determine how many people belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and minorities. After that, we will conduct a financial and institutional survey in a historic step to ascertain the distribution of wealth.”
News Reports

‘Muslims have first claim on India’s resources’: How Congress tried to defend the controversial speech of Manmohan Singh in 2006 and why it does...

OpIndia Staff -
On 9th December 2006, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stated categorically that Muslims have the first claim on India's resources.

Karnataka: Islamists attack Hindu man for offering ride to Muslim colleague, woman later accuses victim of ‘molestation’

Did PM Modi brand all Muslims as ‘infiltrators’? How Islamists including AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair, Pakistanis and ‘liberals’ spread fake news

News24 claims BJP leader Madhavi Latha sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes post after the Hyderabad candidate declined making such remarks

Gold, silver, Mangalsutra, property will be distributed to people having more children, illegal migrants and Muslims: PM Modi slams Congress over ‘Wealth redistribution’ promise

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi warns against Rahul Gandhi’s wealth redistribution plans: Understanding the cleverly worded hints in Congress manifesto

Anurag -

‘Muslims have first claim on India’s resources’: How Congress tried to defend the controversial speech of Manmohan Singh in 2006 and why it does...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Frustrated with delay in legal proceedings, Rape survivor and her family stab accused to death

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Rafik rapes a Hindu woman in front of his wife, had blackmailed the victim and forced her to convert to Islam; 7...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Islamists attack Hindu man for offering ride to Muslim colleague, woman later accuses victim of ‘molestation’

OpIndia Staff -

Did PM Modi brand all Muslims as ‘infiltrators’? How Islamists including AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair, Pakistanis and ‘liberals’ spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -

News24 claims BJP leader Madhavi Latha sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes post after the Hyderabad candidate declined making such remarks

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Kerala Story’ plot in Bihar: Sameer Alam lures and abducts a minor Dalit girl, forcibly marries her by hiding his identity, arrested while...

OpIndia Staff -

Medals of top 4 athletes at Beijing Half Marathon taken back after probe revealed that 3 African runners slowed down to let Chinese competitor...

ANI -

State govt should hand over the case to the CBI if police incapable of fair probe: JP Nadda after meeting father of Neha Hiremath...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com