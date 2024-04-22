Monday, April 22, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Congress, SP hate it when I talk about Pasmanda Muslims, because their appeasement only...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Congress, SP hate it when I talk about Pasmanda Muslims, because their appeasement only helped the rich and powerful’: PM Modi in Aligarh

"In this area, the lives of many daughters who were victims of triple talaq were ruined and not only the daughters, but due to triple talaq, the daughter, her father, brother and family all got troubled. Now Modi has also secured their lives by making a law against triple talaq," he added.

ANI
PM Modi in Aligarh
PM Modi in Aligarh, image via BJP India
3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Congress and Samajwadi Party always get worried whenever he tries to discuss the plight of Pasmanda Muslims as these parties have not done anything for the upliftment for the community.

Prime Minister said that these two parties have always been involved in appeasement politics and that it was the BJP that secured the lives of Muslim women by bringing legislation against triple talaq.

Addressing an election rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Modi said, “Parties like Congress and SP have always done appeasement politics and have never done anything for the political, social and economic upliftment of Muslims. When I discuss the plight of Pasmanda Muslims, ‘inke baal khade ho jate hai kyuki upar ke logon ne malai khai hai’ and they have forced the Pasmanda Muslims to live in the same condition.”

“In this area, the lives of many daughters who were victims of triple talaq were ruined and not only the daughters, but due to triple talaq, the daughter, her father, brother and family all got troubled. Now Modi has also secured their lives by making a law against triple talaq,” he added.

Prime Minister also mentioned that he is receiving blessings from thousands of women after the government allowed women to travel to Haj without ‘Mehram’.

“Earlier, due to less Haj quota, there used to be a lot of fighting and bribery was also prevalent there and only the influential people would get the chance to go to Haj. I had requested the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase the Haj quota for our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Today, not only has India’s Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been made easier. The government took a very important decision. Earlier, our Muslim mothers and sisters could not go alone for Haj. The government also allowed women to go for Haj without ‘Mehram’ and I am being blessed by thousands of sisters whose dream of going for Haj has been fulfilled,” he said.

PM Modi praises CM Yogi, says he is proud of his CM as an MP from UP

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi said that the state is soon going to become a big hub of self-reliant India.

“Because of BJP, now our UP is going to become a big hub of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I want to open the eyes of those people who keep identifying Yogi ji only with bulldozers. Whatever industrial development has happened in Uttar Pradesh after independence, it happened during the period of Yogi ji alone,” PM said.

“His mission of One District, One Product is creating new respect in the entire country. You talked about bulldozers, if someone has taken the development to new heights, Yogi ji’s government has taken it and as an MP from Kashi, he is also my Chief Minister. I feel proud that I have such colleagues,” he added.

Aligarh Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTriple Talaq law, Modi Aligarh, SP Muslim votes
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Did you know: Congress-led central govts in 1963 and 1974 passed laws forcing Indians to deposit up to 18 per cent of their income

Paurush Gupta -

‘We are living in a state of terror’: Another Sandeshkhali in making in West Bengal, villagers accuse TMC leader of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat BJP creates history: Mukesh Dalal declared winner in Surat LS seat after other candidates withdraw nominations

OpIndia Staff -

‘My daughter refused to convert’: Neha’s father says Fayaz was assisted by a group for love jihad, had informers to track her movements

OpIndia Staff -

USA’s Congressional Research Service report says CAA provisions violate Articles 14 and 15 of Indian constitution, here’s how it is wrong

Shraddha Pandey -

Like taking points from top teams in IPL and giving them to the bottom 3: Ex-Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lambasts ‘pathetic’ wealth redistribution promise

OpIndia Staff -

Congress and Islamists hurl abuses at PM Modi because he repeated exactly what Congress has promised to Muslims time and again

OpIndia Staff -

Who are you, United Nations? – Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking release of Arvind Kejriwal, imposes cost of Rs 75,000 on petitioner

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Muslims threaten to boycott Congress and vote in favour of BJP over the lack of representation in LS polls

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi warns against Rahul Gandhi’s wealth redistribution plans: Understanding the cleverly worded hints in Congress manifesto

Anurag -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com