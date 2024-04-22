On Sunday (21st April), a rape survivor and her family stabbed a Delhi Jal Board worker to death in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area. The deceased was accused of raping the woman. Reports say that the rape survivor and her family killed the accused as they were frustrated over the delay in legal proceedings in the matter. The rape accused, residing in the woman’s neighbourhood was also allegedly threatening her. Following the murder, the police have arrested the woman and three others.

According to the police, the 24-year-old man was stabbed in the Sarita Vihar area early on Sunday, April 21. The police said that the incident was reported to the police control room at about 2.52 AM when locals saw the man’s body lying in a pool of blood outside his house.

DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo stated that no eyewitnesses were found during the investigation of the crime scene. Later, authorities recovered CCTV footage showing a man stabbing the deceased, assisted by three others.

“The scene of crime was inspected by the forensic team and evidence was gathered. There were no eyewitnesses. However, footage from the CCTVs installed at the spot where the body was found showed a local boy and three others assaulting the deceased. A man was stabbing the 24-year-old victim, and three others were helping him, DCP Deo said.

The man and his three accomplices included a 50-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter, and her 22-year-old son. All the accused have been arrested.

“During questioning by the police, the 20-year-old woman said that she was unhappy with the legal proceedings and added that the deceased was threatening her. She then called her friend and took help from her mother and brother to attack the accused,” a senior police official said.

According to the police, the woman’s 26-year-old friend, who was seen stabbing the rape accused on CCTV footage, has been identified as a “bad character” in the region. According to police records, he has committed petty crimes in the past.