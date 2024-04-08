Monday, April 8, 2024
Ekta’s brutal murder by stabbing in the neck by ‘boyfriend’ Anas Qureshi: They used to sometimes stay together, were in a relationship, brother Rohit states in FIR

Rohit said in the complaint that Ekta was in a relationship with Anas Qureshi, son of Jamiruddin, for the last 3-4 years. Anas was resident of Moradabad. In Chandigarh, he lived in Daddu Majra village and ran a dhaba in Sector 38, Chandigarh.

Anas Qureshi killed Ekta
Ekta and Anas were in a relationship, stated her brother in police complaint (Image: Dainik Bhaskar/HT)
On Saturday, 6th April, 29-year-old Anas Qureshi allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old female friend Ekta to death in the Sunny Enclave area of Kharar in district SAS Nagar (Mohali). Later, Anas met with an accident 80 KM away near Shahbad, Haryana, while escaping in Ekta’s car. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered by Kharar Police in the matter.

The FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Anas Qureshi for the murder of Ekta on complaint of the victim’s younger brother Rohit Kumar.

Source: Punjab police

In his complaint, Rohit said that he is a Sunny Enclave area resident and lives with his family. His elder brother Sukhchain, sister and victim Ekta, his mother, an elder and the youngest member in the family, Rohit, lived together. Ekta was 27 years old. She has been doing a private job for 3-4 years. Earlier reports mentioned that she was a general manager at a multinational company.

Rohit said in the complaint that Ekta was in a relationship with Anas Qureshi, son of Jamiruddin, for the last 3-4 years. Anas was resident of Moradabad. In Chandigarh, he lived in Daddu Majra village and ran a dhaba in Sector 38, Chandigarh. Anas and Ekta used to live together sometimes. A few months ago, Ekta informed Rohit that her relationship with Anas was not going well, which annoyed Anas. Rohit added that Ekta was troubled due to the problems in the relationship.

On the night of 5th April, a family function was held nearby in Rohit’s father-in-law’s village. Rohit asked Ekta to accompany them, but she refused, saying that Anas was coming to meet her. The family went to the family function. On the morning of 6th April, when the family returned home, they noticed that Ekta’s car was not parked outside, and the door was open. When Ekta did not reply to their calls, Rohit went to the first floor of the house and discovered the dead body of Ekta lying near the bed in her bedroom in a pool of blood. The family noticed there was a deep cut on her throat. Rohit said, “I am very sure that “Anas Qureshi has murdered my sister Ekta.”

Ekta Murder case

On the intervening night of 5th-6th April, Anas Qureshi allegedly killed Ekta and tried to escape in her car. As per reports, he was seen entering Ekta’s house soon after she reached home at around 2:30 AM. After three hours, Anas left the house in different clothes and took Ekta’s car. Later, he met with an accident in Shahbad, Haryana. The family was informed about the vehicle, and Anas was admitted to Government Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. Anas’s condition is critical, and police said in a statement that the real motive behind the murder is unclear. Once Anas recovers from the injuries, the police will take him in custody for interrogation.

