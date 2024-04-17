Wednesday, April 17, 2024
HomeNews Reports"The world must laugh at us": Sindh High Court orders Pakistan to lift ban...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

“The world must laugh at us”: Sindh High Court orders Pakistan to lift ban on social media platform X after Islamabad confirms suspicion of blocking it

The Interior Ministry of Pakistan had reportedly informed the court that the microblogging platform was banned because it "failed to adhere to the lawful directives of the government" and cited a threat to national security

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan blocked the social media website X during its general elections in February (X image source: Live Mint)
2

The government of Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed that it had ordered a ban on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in February owing to “national security concerns”. Islamabad informed of the ban to the Sindh High Court following which the court has demanded that the ban be revoked within one week.

The Interior Ministry of Pakistan had reportedly informed the court that the microblogging platform was banned because it “failed to adhere to the lawful directives of the government” and cited a threat to national security.

“The Sindh High Court has given the government one week to withdraw the letter, failing which, on the next date, they will pass appropriate orders,” Moiz Jaaferi, a lawyer challenging the ban reportedly said.

The Sindh HC came down heavily on the government. SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi said, “What are you (Interior Ministry) achieving via shutting down trivial things… The world must laugh at us.

The ban on X was imposed during the Pakistan general elections during which time internet services were also banned in the Islamic country with the interior ministry citing security reasons. This unfolded after a senior Pakistani government official admitted to vote manipulation in the 8th February polls.

As per reports, users in Pakistan have reported problems using X in Pakistan since mid-February but the reason was apparently kept under wraps by Islamabad. The platform has been inaccessible reportedly since 17th February, when Imran Khan party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) called for protests against the admission of vote manipulation.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan, X
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com