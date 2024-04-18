On Wednesday (17th April), massive violence erupted in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal after the Ram Navami procession carried out by the Hindu community was brutally attacked by some of the miscreants. The miscreants also pelted stones at the Hindu procession as it passed a mosque in the Beldanga region of the state. As far as 20 persons are said to have been injured.

As per the initial reports, there were reports of crude bombs going off as the rally was in its final stage. However, a report by Live Mint states that a blast happened at the location due to which chaos erupted. Later the miscreants pelted stones at the Hindu participants from the roofs of the houses in the locality.

Reports of massive stone pelting at a Ram Navami shobha jatra in rejinagar, murshidabad, West Bengal

One woman in this incident suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Large forces have been deployed in the area. Earlier this week, the Election Commission replaced the DIG of Murshidabad following unrest in the Kamnagar region, where prohibitory orders had been enforced.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had ‘raised concern’ over possible violence during Ram Navami and accused the BJP of “fomenting unrest to polarise” the Lok Sabha polls, said the EC would be held accountable if there was any violence in Murshidabad.

Following the incident in Murshidabad, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari slammed the chief minister, accusing her of incitement and claiming that police shot tear gas shells to disperse the procession.

“The Ram Navami Processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the State of West Bengal, due to the CM’s provocative speech which successfully incited miscreants, who were assured that the Law enforcement Agency won’t act against them as their hands have been tied due to CM’s public stance on Ram Navami; a day, which according to her is a day for rioting,” he said.

"The Ram Navami Processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the State of West Bengal, due to the CM's provocative speech which successfully incited miscreants, who were assured that the Law enforcement Agency won't act against them as their hands have been tied due to CM's public stance on Ram Navami; a day, which according to her is a day for rioting," he said.

“I have written a letter to the Hon’ble Governor; Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, apprising him regarding the attacks on the Processions taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami on 17.04.2024 and requested him to immediately intervene in order to control the failing Law and Order Situation, as well as getting the incidents investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he added.

BJP West Bengal’s official X handle also posted a video about the incident and said that Hindus were also targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad, a minority in the area. “Mamata Banerjee’s incompetence in safeguarding Ramanavami Shobha Yatras in West Bengal is appalling,” it added.

Mamata Banerjee's incompetence in safeguarding Ramanavami Shobha Yatras in West Bengal is appalling. Hindus targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad, a minority in the area.

Meanwhile, amid this and ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a BJP office in Nandigram has been set on fire. As per a report by Times Now, the BJP has blamed the TMC for the violence on Hindus in Murshidabad and also for the Nandigram incident. However, it has been reported that these two are separate incidents and equally terrifying, especially a day ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

Notably, in a video that was posted by BJP’s Amit Malviya on X, it could be seen that the West Bengal Police were assaulting the Hindu participants for recording the violence executed by the miscreants. A shop could be seen set on fire in the Rejinagar area and when one of the Hindu participants of the rally tried to capture the video, the police hit him saying they wanted ‘peace’ in the area. However, the police could be seen standing still with sticks in their hands as the shop catched the fire.

Mamata Banerjee is a blot on West Bengal. She, once again, failed to protect Ramanavami Shobha Yatras. Hindu devotees targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. Hindus are a minority in this area. Just pointing it out, so that she doesn't blame the Hindus for the attack on themselves…

“Mamata Banerjee is a blot on West Bengal. She, once again, failed to protect Ramanavami Shobha Yatras. Hindu devotees targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. Hindus are a minority in this area. Just pointing it out, so that she doesn’t blame the Hindus for the attack on themselves,” Malviya said.

It is crucial to note that ahead of Ram Navami yesterday, the West Bengal Chief Minister could be seen indirectly inciting violence and blaming Hindus for it. “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity, and development for all,” Banerjee said blatantly holding Hindus responsible for the violence in the state like every time.

The celebration of Ramnavami in the state of West Bengal has always been in the discussions, given the state CM Mamata Banerjee’s hatred towards Hindus and her favoritism towards the ‘minority community’. Earlier also, several violent incidents happened in the state during which Hindus were attacked and they only were blamed for carrying out attacks on themselves for the political benefit. Detailed reports regarding the same can be read here.

In the given situation, the police force has been deployed in the areas of Murshidabad where the violence happened yesterday. Investigations in the case is underway.