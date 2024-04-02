6 incidents of Illegal Bangladeshis being arrested in the last 10 days: Smuggling, fake visa, illegal stay, and more

The influx of illegal immigrants into India via Bangladesh continues. The illegal immigrants enter India, obtain fake identity documents at times, and also engage in illegal activities. There have been many cases in the past when these illegal immigrants were found involved in human trafficking rackets, illegal drug trade, and other criminal activities involving theft, assault, and other cases.

Despite the Indian government’s efforts and actions, the constant rush of illegal immigrants into India through Bangladesh continues. In the past ten days, several such cases have been reported from various parts of the country where the Bangladeshi happened to illegally enter India. However, the immigrants were identified and immediately nabbed by the Indian administration.

5 illegal immigrants arrested from Navi Mumbai

Recently, on 31st March, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) announced the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals in Navi Mumbai for illegally entering and staying in India without proper documents. The arrested persons were identified as Aahat Jamal Sheikh (22), Rebul Samad Sheikh (40), Ronney Soriful Khan (25), Julu Billal Sharif (28) and Mohammad Munir Mohammad Siraj Mulla (49).



An ATS official stated that they received a tip-off and that the Vikhroli unit conducted an operation in two sites in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. During the operation, five Bangladeshis were detained in Ghansoli’s Janai Compound and Shivaji Talao area.



As per the reports, none had legitimate documents or a permit to live in India, but they worked as masons in Navi Mumbai. The immigrants were arrested under the provisions of the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules of 1950.

Illegal Bangladeshi arrested from Assam, was involved in fake ‘healing’ practices

On the very same day, 31st March, Mankachar police in Assam nabbed an illegal Bangladeshi national who had been living in the area for eight months. The suspect was identified as Osama Bin Hasan Sajib, son of Manzoorul Hasan from Veluya village in Sherpur district, Bangladesh, and was found hiding at Khalilur Miah’s home in Jhanjhani village, Mankachar.



According to reports, Sajib crossed the border into Mankachar from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, some eight months ago. During his stay, he practiced ‘faith healing’ in Mankasar and other areas in Meghalaya.

Sajib arrested by Assam Police (Image- India Today NE)

The Mankachar Police also conducted a raid based on information provided by the local Village Defence Party (VDP), after which Osama Bin Hasan Sajib, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested. Khalilur Miah, who had harbored the illegal immigrant, was subsequently arrested.



A more worrisome revelation surfaced when police discovered a scheme devised by Khalilur Miah and his son, Mofidul Islam, to aid the illegal acquisition of an Indian identity card for Bangladeshi national Osama Bin Hasan Sajib. Mofidul Islam is currently fleeing arrest.

7 illegal Bangladeshi arrested in Tripura

On Saturday (23rd March), the Railway Police at Agartala Station arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and a ten-month-old baby, for illegally entering India. The Officer-in-Charge of Government Railway Police at Badharghat, Tapas Das revealed that two of the detainees had dressed themselves as women, presumably to conceal their identities.

During interrogation, the illegal infiltrators confessed that all of them were Bangladeshi citizens. According to Das, these arrests bring the total number of Bangladeshi nationals apprehended from Agartala Railway Station to over 20.

Image- EastMojo

According to the official, the illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during a routine check before they could board a train to Chennai. A few smartphones and other devices were recovered from these arrested individuals. The official after the arrest noted that the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been attempting to use the Northeastern state as a transit to reach metropolitan cities like Kolkata and Chennai.

Three illegal Bangladeshis and Indian Nationals involved in illegal activities arrested by Tripura BSF

On 29th March, in a crucial development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the 43rd Battalion of Border Security Force seized three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen for alleged involvement in smuggling activities. On a tip-off late that night, BSF jawans stationed at Samarendranagar, under Rajnagar PR Bari police station in the South district, increased their surveillance efforts along the Indo-Bangla border.



After a patient wait, observant border guards apprehended three people illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border at Samarendranagar. Subsequent examinations uncovered anomalies in their documentation, raising the possibility of fraudulent activities. In addition, an Indian individual reportedly involved in smuggling was captured by the Bangladeshi nationals.

Arrested Bangladeshi individuals (Northeast Today)

Following their arrest, the BSF’s 43rd battalion swiftly handed the individuals over to the Rajnagar PR Bari Police Station. The police, in turn, acted quickly, detaining three Bangladeshi nationals on allegations of illegal entry. Simultaneously, the Indian citizen participating in the smuggling operation was also arrested.

Five illegal Bangladeshi’s arrested from Agra, UP

On 21st March, the Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, during an aggressive search in the city of Agra. The five illegal immigrants lived in Thana Tajganj and had been in the nation for the past three years.



It was revealed that an individual named Azizul Ghazi brought them to India, and after being detained, Ghazi and his wife Jannat assumed the entire liability for transporting them across the border in exchange for money.

Arrested illegal immigrants (India Today)

They were found in possession of fake Aadhaar cards, mobile phones, railway tickets, and more. Jannat Begum’s passport has also been retrieved. The action by Agra Police was taken after being instructed to search by the Commissioner of Police Preetinder Singh.

2 Bangladeshis held for operating visa racket in New Delhi

This specific incident happened on 10th March but it is important to highlight this given its severity. Two Bangladeshi nationals, one of whom worked as an agent for two embassies, were arrested on 10th March for allegedly participating in a visa scheme. Mohammad Akidul Islam (20) was accused of converting a medical visa to India into a tourist visa to obtain a Romanian visa. The incident came to the fore after one of the Romanian Embassy officials filed a complaint against someone who applied for a visa using fraudulent documents.

The accused entered India on a medical visa on 19th January, and then reportedly had his passport forged to make it appear he had a tourist visa. Then he applied for a Romanian visa, submitting a photocopy of his passport, an Indian tourist visa, and other appropriate documents, according to police.



Officials from the Romanian Embassy discovered that the tourist visa he provided was fraudulent. Police discovered that Mokarram Hossain (38), an agent working at two embassies, was engaged in the forgery. Hossain was apprehended at IGI Airport on 29th February while attempting to enter India, according to authorities.

Conclusion

Bangladeshi individuals illegally entering India have always been a problem. Illegal immigrants obtain fake ID cards and settle in the country which already is one of the most populated territories. The immigrants engage in illegal activities like drug sales, human trafficking, and other criminal activities causing problems for the Indian civilians and administration. And alarmingly, several of the left-leaning individuals or anti-social elements happen to extend support and help to these immigrants.

In the year 2023, the Supreme Court also noted that the “unlimited influx” of illegal migrants from Bangladesh not only changed demographics but also posed a burden on resources meant for Indian citizens.

“On one hand, we do not have an open border through which anybody from Bangladesh can come and settle anywhere in India. At the same time, if we do not take action to curb illegal migration, then it causes all these problems in India… The feeling in India that infrastructure is limited, education is limited, public hospitals are limited… We cannot allow an unlimited influx,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was quoted as saying.

Apart from this, illegal immigrants also contribute to the destruction of the local cultural identity within the country which is an equally serious concern. India evidently needs to have a policy or a law to completely stop the influx of illegal immigrants.