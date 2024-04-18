Nine persons are facing serious criminal charges in what has been termed Canada’s largest-ever gold theft which occurred at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport a year ago. Authorities called the plot “Netflix-worthy.” According to a statement released on 17th April by Peel Regional Police, 6,600 gold bars valued at over 20 million Canadian dollars ($14.5 million) and foreign currencies valued at CA$2.5 million ($1.8 million) were stolen in April of last year. Officials revealed that the gold was melted down and used to procure illegal weapons.

A former Air Canada manager who provided police with a tour of the facility’s cargo following the theft is among those charged, along with an employee of Air Canada’s warehouse. 37-year-old Ali Raza from Toronto who is the proprietor of a jewellery store is also an accused in the case. 54-year-old Air Canada employee Parmpal Sidhu was apprehended and charged with theft over $5,000 as well as conspiracy to commit an indictable crime while a hunt is on for 31-year-old Simran Preet Panesar who is no longer working with the airline. Both of them are from Punjab and live in Brampton, Ontario.

Those who have been nabbed include Amit Jalota (40) of Oakville, Ontario, Ammad Chaudhary (43) of Georgetown, Ontario and Prasath Paramalingam (35) of Brampton. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later time after being released on bond. Mclean, a 25-year-old Brampton resident who drove the truck that is believed to have picked up the gold is being held in the United States on charges connected to trafficking and weapons. Authorities are also searching for 36-year-old Archit Grover from Brampton and 42-year-old Arsalan Chaudhary from Mississauga, Ontario.

“This story is a sensational one and one which, probably, we jokingly say, belongs in a Netflix series,” stated Peel regional police chief, Nishan Duraiappah, standing in front of the truck utilised in the heist. According to the authorities, all nine of them are charged with up to 19 different offences.

Members of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the Peel regional police to share updates regarding a “vast and complex” investigation that took place across the border between the two nations. A legitimate airline waybill that had been used for a seafood order the day before was presented by the robbers, who arrived at the airport in a five-ton truck, enabling them to get away with the gold.

According to Peel Reginal Detective Sgt. Mike Mavity, on 17th April 2023, an Air Canada flight carried 419 kilos (923 pounds) of gold bars and foreign money that were ordered from a refinery in Zurich, Switzerland. He added that in the late afternoon, a truck driver showed up at the cargo warehouse of the airline bearing a forged invoice that had been given to an airline warehouse attendant. The official unveiled that the gold was stolen by using a bill for seafood that had been picked up the previous day. According to him, the duplicate bill was printed in the Air Canada warehouse.

The story started when Brink’s Co. was contracted by a Swiss bank and a precious metals refining company to transfer valuables from Zurich to Toronto. About 400 kilograms of gold, valued at $20 million at the time, were included in the package, along with about $2.5 million worth of banknotes in various currencies, according to the police. The valuables were flown to Canada by Air Canada which Brink’s organized and the aircraft touched down at Toronto Pearson International Airport on the afternoon of the fateful day. After the gold bars and bills were transported to a shipping facility, a driver arrived in a white truck with a fraudulent document at approximately 6:30 p.m. to claim the consignment.

A forklift soon afterwards loaded the big box containing the gold and cash onto the truck. Three hours later, when Brink’s staff arrived to retrieve the shipment, they were informed that it was missing. The gold was melted down and allegedly used to finance the purchase of guns meant for sale in Canada as part of a trafficking ring. Seized items for the investigation included smelting pots, moulds and casts.

One kilogram of gold and almost $400,000 in cash were found after Peel Regional Police investigators worked with the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Authorities suspect that to hide its source, the stolen gold was melted down and the proceeds were then used to pay for the purchase of weapons and up to 65 guns were allegedly recovered.