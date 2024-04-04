Thursday, April 4, 2024
‘Should take lessons from our PM’: Hema Malini tears into Randeep Surjewala for his sexist remark; NCW urges EC to take action against the Congress leader

Congress' Randeep Surjewala brazened out his remark and accused BJP of editing and distorting his video to distract people's attention from the government's failures.

BJP leader and veteran actor Hema Malini (L), Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (R) Source: Live Mint
The controversy surrounding the vile and sexist remark of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala against veteran actor and BJP Mathura MP Hema Malini has only gotten worse. On Thursday, the National Commission of Women (NCW) condemned the offensive remark made by Surjewala and asked the Chief Election Commissioner to take immediate action against him. The statutory body also requested an Action Taken Report within 3 days.

The Haryana State Commission for Women also took cognisance of the remark against the actor and BJP MP and issued a notice to the Congress MP. The state statutory body has asked him to appear before it on April 9.

Hema Malini reacts

Reacting to the controversy, Hema Malini, said that the leaders of the opposition should learn how to respect women from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the reporters in Mathura, before filing her nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leader and Bollywood veteran said that the opposition targets only ‘popular people’.

“They target only popular people because targeting the unpopular ones won’t do them any good… They should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi,” she said.

Randeep Surjewala brazens out his sexist remark, accuses BJP of editing and distorting video

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala responded to the BJP’s criticism over his remark on Hema Malini. He denied insulting the actor-turned-politician. He also accused the saffron party of editing and distorting his video to distract people’s attention from the government’s failures.

BJP tears into Surjewala for his misogynistic remark against Hema Malini

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hit out at the Congress party over Surjewala’s remark. Calling it a “vulgar sexist” remark, Yogi said that the women would teach a lesson to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Prior to this, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the vile and misogynistic remark of the Congress leader. She posted from her X handle, “There was talk of opening a shop of love but Congress has opened a shop of hatred. Congress leaders, who have degrading views towards women, are deteriorating their character day by day in frustration and despair of inevitable defeat.” She also embedded the sexist video of Randeep Surjewala in her tweet.

Surjewala came under fire after BJP leader Amit Malviya yesterday (April 3) shared a video in which the latter could be heard saying that BJP MP Hema Malini had been chosen as an MP only because of her beauty. He also indicated that the other leaders in the Lok Sabha liked staring at her.

“Why do we elect MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. They are not Hema Malini who is made MP to lick her,” Surjewala was heard saying, the video of which is going viral on social media.

BJP’s Amit Malviya shared the video and slammed Surjewala saying, “Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking the ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this… This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women.”

Hema Malini is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is again contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

It is important to note that, earlier, Congress leader Suriya Shrinate had made vile and sexist remarks against BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, indicating that the latter was a ‘slut’.

