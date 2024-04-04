A video of senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala making a sexist statement about BJP MP from Mathura and actress Hema Malini went viral. BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has now criticised Randeep Surjewala for his sexist comments.

“Why do we elect MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. They are not Hema Malini who is made MP to lick her,” Surjewala was heard saying, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut posted from her X handle, “There was talk of opening a shop of love but Congress has opened a shop of hatred. Congress leaders, who have degrading views towards women, are deteriorating their character day by day in frustration and despair of inevitable defeat.” She also embedded the sexist video of Randeep Surjewala in her tweet.

बात मोहब्बत की दुकान खोलने की हुई थी लेकिन कांग्रेस नफरत की दुकान खोल बैठी है।



महिलाओं के प्रति गिरी हुई सोच रखने वाले कांग्रेस के नेता अवश्यंभावी हार की हताशा और कुंठा में अपने चरित्र का दिन- ब-दिन पतन कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/uu7HICrn1v — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) April 3, 2024

On Wednesday (4th April), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress party for making vile and sexist remarks against its Mathura MP Hema Malini. The BJP criticised the main opposition party for its misogynistic attitude.

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya shared a video of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in which the latter could be heard saying that BJP MP Hema Malini had been chosen as an MP only because of her beauty. He also indicated that the other leaders in the Lok Sabha liked staring at her.

BJP’s Amit Malviya shared the video and slammed Surjewala saying, “Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking the ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this… This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women.”

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, “MLA/MP क्यों बनाते हैं? ताकि वो हमारी आवाज़ उठा सकें, हमारी बात मनवायें, इसीलिए बनाते होंगे।… pic.twitter.com/JO0UIXSOt1 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2024

Hema Malini is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is again contesting the 2024 general elections from there. It is important to note that, earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate had made vile and sexist remarks against BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, indicating that the latter was a ‘slut’. Now, Randeep Surjewala has made a sexist remark against Hema Malini.