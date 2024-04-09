Tuesday, April 9, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Nehru said 'bye bye' to Assam during the war with China': Amit Shah recalls...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Nehru said ‘bye bye’ to Assam during the war with China’: Amit Shah recalls how Nehru govt left the northeast state to its fate in 1962 war

Shah credited Modi for ensuring that China could not encroach upon an inch of Indian soil, citing the example of India's defence of Doklam for 45 days, which led to a Chinese retreat. He highlighted Modi's role in restoring peace in the Northeast and fostering its development.

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah Nehru
Amit Shah (Image Source: The Hindustan Times)
2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday that China’s ambitions to seize Indian territory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership are futile, contrasting this with the alleged negligence of Congress, particularly highlighting former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s actions during the 1962 Indo-China conflict.

Speaking at an election rally in Lakhimpur, Assam, near the Arunachal Pradesh border, Shah criticized Nehru’s response to the Chinese invasion, recalling that “bye-bye” was effectively said to Assam at that time. He emphasized the enduring memory of 1962 for the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, noting the historical background when Arunachal was part of Assam as the North-East Frontier Agency, under a different administration. The region later achieved Union Territory status in 1972 and statehood in 1987.

Shah credited Modi for ensuring that China could not encroach upon an inch of Indian soil, citing the example of India’s defence of Doklam for 45 days, which led to a Chinese retreat. He highlighted Modi’s role in restoring peace in the Northeast and fostering its development.

Aiming at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, Shah questioned their contributions to Assam, alleging that injustice had been done to the state since the era of Indira Gandhi. He highlighted the BJP’s initiatives, such as signing peace accords resulting in 9,000 youths joining the mainstream by renouncing violence.

Shah further emphasized the BJP’s recognition of Assam’s cultural icons, such as conferring the Bharat Ratna on singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika and honouring Ahom General Lachit Borphukan with a statue for his historical achievements.

The Home Minister also addressed issues of illegal migration and encroachment, accusing the Congress of neglecting Assam’s borders and the Modi government of taking decisive action to secure them. He contrasted the BJP’s fulfilment of promises with the alleged unfulfilled commitments of previous governments, citing the example of the Assam Accord versus the BJP’s timely implementation of the Bodo peace accord.

Highlighting significant financial allocations to Assam under the Modi government, Shah pointed out that Rs 4.15 lakh crore had been allocated in the last decade, compared to Rs 1.62 lakh crore during the preceding UPA government’s tenure. He concluded by asserting that the Modi government had not only transformed Assam but the entire Northeast region.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Husband’s relatives are often booked under Section 498A without any evidence: Karnataka HC expresses concerns over misuse of the IPC section

OpIndia Staff -

‘Columnist’ Andy Mukherjee goes on a blocking spree after Indians point out gaping holes in his Bloomberg op-ed claiming South India is ‘rejecting’ Modi

OpIndia Staff -

Chandigarh: Woman burnt alive in a park at night, case registered against male friend

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid was in touch with Swara Bhaskar, Sushant Singh, Alt News, Pooja Bhatt, set false narrative on social media and...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi bhakt hai Mahakal ka, jhukta hai keval janta ya Mahakal ke saamne’: PM Modi slams I.N.D.I. Alliance for issuing threats to him 

OpIndia Staff -

‘Not going to get in the middle of this’: US steers clear, refuses to comment on Pakistan’s claims about India getting terrorists assassinated

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest by ED in liquor policy case, asserts that ED’evidence shows his involvement

OpIndia Staff -

Threats to judicial autonomy in Pakistan: Judges accuse ISI of undue interference, indicating a dangerous mix of politics and military in judiciary

Amit Kelkar -

You can’t escape your liability: Supreme Court asks Bhima Koregaon violene accused ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha to pay Rs 1.64 crores spent on his...

OpIndia Staff -

Vadodara: Beef supplier Imran Qureshi arrested in beef-stuffed samosa case, earlier 6 accused including ‘Huseni Samosa Center’ owners were arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com