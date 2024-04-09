Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday that China’s ambitions to seize Indian territory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership are futile, contrasting this with the alleged negligence of Congress, particularly highlighting former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s actions during the 1962 Indo-China conflict.

Speaking at an election rally in Lakhimpur, Assam, near the Arunachal Pradesh border, Shah criticized Nehru’s response to the Chinese invasion, recalling that “bye-bye” was effectively said to Assam at that time. He emphasized the enduring memory of 1962 for the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, noting the historical background when Arunachal was part of Assam as the North-East Frontier Agency, under a different administration. The region later achieved Union Territory status in 1972 and statehood in 1987.

Shah credited Modi for ensuring that China could not encroach upon an inch of Indian soil, citing the example of India’s defence of Doklam for 45 days, which led to a Chinese retreat. He highlighted Modi’s role in restoring peace in the Northeast and fostering its development.

Aiming at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, Shah questioned their contributions to Assam, alleging that injustice had been done to the state since the era of Indira Gandhi. He highlighted the BJP’s initiatives, such as signing peace accords resulting in 9,000 youths joining the mainstream by renouncing violence.

Shah further emphasized the BJP’s recognition of Assam’s cultural icons, such as conferring the Bharat Ratna on singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika and honouring Ahom General Lachit Borphukan with a statue for his historical achievements.

The Home Minister also addressed issues of illegal migration and encroachment, accusing the Congress of neglecting Assam’s borders and the Modi government of taking decisive action to secure them. He contrasted the BJP’s fulfilment of promises with the alleged unfulfilled commitments of previous governments, citing the example of the Assam Accord versus the BJP’s timely implementation of the Bodo peace accord.

Highlighting significant financial allocations to Assam under the Modi government, Shah pointed out that Rs 4.15 lakh crore had been allocated in the last decade, compared to Rs 1.62 lakh crore during the preceding UPA government’s tenure. He concluded by asserting that the Modi government had not only transformed Assam but the entire Northeast region.