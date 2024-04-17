Hindus across Bharat and the world over are celebrating the first Ram Navami after the establishment of Bhavya Ram Mandir and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla. Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Shri Ram, the reincarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu in Treta Yuga.

Ram Navami 2024 is a particularly special occasion for Hindus as it is being celebrated for the first time in 500 years in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram. Shri Ram Lalla was adorned with the divine Surya Tilak at 12.15 PM on 17th April, in a magnificent display of India’s not only spiritual and religious realization but also its architectural, scientific, astrological and astronomical prowess.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to wish the nation on this special occasion. Sharing a snippet of his speech from 22nd January at the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha event, PM Modi wrote in a post in Hindi, “Ram Bharat ki astha hai, Ram Bharat ka adhar hai (Ram is Bharat’s faith, Ram is Bharat’s foundation).”

In another post in English, he wrote, “The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for. Innumerable people devoted their lives to this sacred cause.”

May the… pic.twitter.com/2aJMLn1hhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

He wished the nation and sought the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram to guide all on the paths towards righteousness and peace.

Hindus are experiencing a deep sense of completeness this Ram Navami as Shri Ram Lalla’s birth is being celebrated in His divine presence and at His home. Before this auspicious day, Ram Navami was celebrated in Ayodhya with Shri Ram Lalla residing in a makeshift tent.

On 22nd January this year, when the Pran Pratishtha event was held, it was hailed as the return of Shri Ram from a 500-year-long exile, much like His return from exile of 14 years during which time he rescued Ma Sita, His Wife, and killed the demon king Ravan symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Similarly, the Ram Navami falling on 17th April 2024 is a historic day symbolising the rebirth of Shri Ram Lalla, who now resides in the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya 500 years after the Ram Mandir was destroyed on the orders of Mughal emperor Babur. Ram Navami this year is not only the rebirth of Shri Ram Lalla but the rebirth of Bharat conscience that is Ram.

One reminisces about the electrifying words of PM Modi during his Pran Pratishtha address. “Ram is not fire, Ram is energy. Ram is not a controversy, Ram is the solution. Ram is everyone’s. Ram is infinite. Ram is Bharat’s faith. Ram is Bharat’s foundation. Ram is Bharat’s thought. Ram is Bharat’s tradition. Ram is Bharat’s conscience. Ram is Bharat’s contemplation. Ram is Bharat’s prestige. Ram is Bharat’s glory. Ram is flow. Ram is impact. Ram is Neti. Ram is strategy. Ram is constant. Ram is consistent. Ram is supreme. Ram is illumination. Ram is comprehensive. Ram is the world. Ram is the soul of the universe.”

Every single word in this part of PM Modi’s address took the people back into the memory lane almost making them relive the battle of the last 100 years if not 500 that led to the Pran Pratishtha. Think in this context and you’d be hit by the epiphany as to why Bharat is revered as Mata (mother) by Hindus. While Mata Kaushalya, Shri Ram’s Mother, carried Him in Her womb for 9 months until the day of his birth, Bharat Mata carried the many stories of Ram and His devotees in her womb for centuries to give Him back to us on Ram Navami in Kali Yuga no less.

Uncountable years have passed since Shri Ram walked this Holy land in Treta Yuga. Just how pure, calm, tranquil and just his character was that it surpassed the biggest of evils can be ascertained from the fact that the Ram Naam is still deeply embedded in India’s conscience. From the average Hindu to politicians known for politicking, everyone for some reason or another has chanted the Ram Naam, venturing into the Bhakti Marg knowingly or unknowingly.

This is how lasting the impact of Shri Ram is that even after His leaving the physical world in Treta Yuga, He continues to inspire the path of New India in Kali Yuga proving that He cannot die or end. Every Ram Navami was like a diya of hope lighting inside our hearts awaiting Shri Ram’s return to Ram Mandir.

On this Ram Navami, an Akhand Jyoti (uninterrupted flame) has been lit in the hearts, minds, bodies and souls of Hindus who will forever be driven by the values of Karma and Dharma imparted by Shri Ram through the journey of His life.