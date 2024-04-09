In a major jolt to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has called on Pakistan to resolve all “outstanding issues” including Kashmir with India “bilaterally”. In a joint statement signed with Pakistan, the Saudi Kingdom took the stance which mirrors New Delhi’s line over the issue.

Notably, the joint statement was issued a day after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi de-facto ruler and PM Mohammed bin Salman held an official meeting on 7th April at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca.

The joint statement read, “The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

Notably, it has been a long-held position of India that Kashmir is an Integral part of India and the remaining discussions (POK) are “bilateral” issues that should be resolved in line with bilateral pacts like the Shimla agreement. India has categorically maintained that there is no question of any mediation or intervention by any third party.

Strikingly, in 2019, Pakistan requested the US to “persuade” India to initiate discussions for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. This request came after former US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between the two countries regarding the Kashmir issue.

“Saudi and Pakistan’s joint statement makes no reference to an UNSC resolution on Kashmir, something that has been standard formulation for Islamabad. Instead, it urges bilateral resolution of issues, echoing the Shimla Pact, which is New Delhi’s line,” as highlighted by Sidhant Sibal, Diplomatic correspondent of WION.

While Saudi Arabia has had diplomatic ties with both India and Pakistan, the Kingdom’s tilt has shifted considerably from an earlier inclination towards Pakistan to favouring India on a host of issues.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, Saudi Arabia has maintained a balanced approach over Jammu and Kashmir. While it expressed concern over the Indian action on 5th August 2019, it did not explicitly condemn the actions, instead referring to it as New Delhi’s internal matter.

New Delhi has also maintained that it desires to have normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. It has categorically asserted that terror and talks can’t go together.