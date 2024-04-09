Tuesday, April 9, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Talk to India, resolve issues bilaterally': Saudi Arabia-Pakistan joint statement takes a New Delhi...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

‘Talk to India, resolve issues bilaterally’: Saudi Arabia-Pakistan joint statement takes a New Delhi flavour after MBS-Shehbaz Sharif meet

Notably, the joint statement was issued a day after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi de-facto ruler and PM Mohammed bin Salman held an official meeting on 7th April at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca.

OpIndia Staff
Mirroring India's stance, Saudi Arabia calls Pakistan to resolve 'outstanding issues' with India (bilaterally)
Mirroring India's stance, Saudi Arabia calls Pakistan to resolve 'outstanding issues' with India (bilaterally) (Image Source - India Today)
5

In a major jolt to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has called on Pakistan to resolve all “outstanding issues” including Kashmir with India “bilaterally”. In a joint statement signed with Pakistan, the Saudi Kingdom took the stance which mirrors New Delhi’s line over the issue. 

Notably, the joint statement was issued a day after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi de-facto ruler and PM Mohammed bin Salman held an official meeting on 7th April at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca.

The joint statement read, “The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

Notably, it has been a long-held position of India that Kashmir is an Integral part of India and the remaining discussions (POK) are “bilateral” issues that should be resolved in line with bilateral pacts like the Shimla agreement. India has categorically maintained that there is no question of any mediation or intervention by any third party.

Strikingly, in 2019, Pakistan requested the US to “persuade” India to initiate discussions for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. This request came after former US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between the two countries regarding the Kashmir issue.

“Saudi and Pakistan’s joint statement makes no reference to an UNSC resolution on Kashmir, something that has been standard formulation for Islamabad. Instead, it urges bilateral resolution of issues, echoing the Shimla Pact, which is New Delhi’s line,” as highlighted by Sidhant Sibal, Diplomatic correspondent of WION.

While Saudi Arabia has had diplomatic ties with both India and Pakistan, the Kingdom’s tilt has shifted considerably from an earlier inclination towards Pakistan to favouring India on a host of issues. 

Following the abrogation of Article 370, Saudi Arabia has maintained a balanced approach over Jammu and Kashmir. While it expressed concern over the Indian action on 5th August 2019, it did not explicitly condemn the actions, instead referring to it as New Delhi’s internal matter.

New Delhi has also maintained that it desires to have normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. It has categorically asserted that terror and talks can’t go together. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIslamabad Mecca statement, Saudi Pakistan statement
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Leave the village or else…don’t even think of coming here’: Pethapur locals stop Gandhinagar Congress candidate Sonal Patel from entering their village

Krunalsinh Rajput -

“Arunachal Pradesh is, was and shall always be an integral part of Bharat”: PM Modi rubbishes China’s claims over the northeast state

OpIndia Staff -

Nepal: Muslim mob raising Allahu Akbar attacks Hindus in Sunsari ahead of Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri’s programme, curfew imposed

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Delhi HC declines to allow Eid prayers at the demolished ‘Akhoondji mosque’ site

OpIndia Staff -

‘Material shows prima facie involvement in alleged offence’: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in liquor policy scam

ANI -

Elon Musk refuses to comply with orders by Brazil’s Supreme Court, says X will risk ban in the country to stand for free speech

OpIndia Staff -

‘How many will be jailed before polls?’ SC grants bail to YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan, jailed over remarks against DMK chief MK Stalin

ANI -

After Doordarshan screening, Idukki diocese shows The Kerala Story as part of training programme to educate teens about dangers of love affairs and love...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi promises ‘wealth redistribution’, an ultra-Left idea Yogendra Yadav had backtracked from during Covid pandemic

Shraddha Pandey -

Steady rise in admissions from private to govt schools: Long queues witnessed at municipal schools in Surat as the quality of education improves

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com