A 3-year-old girl died tragically after enduring torture during what her family described as an “exorcism” within a church in California, USA, with her body later discovered on the altar. According to documents from Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise, the child’s body bore numerous wounds inflicted as her mother, uncle, and grandfather allegedly seized her by the neck in an attempt to expel what they claimed was a demon.

On 24th September 2021, the dead body of Arely Naomi Proctor, the minor girl, was discovered within the premises of Iglesia Apostoles Profetas situated in downtown San Jose. After months following Arely’s death, Claudia, her brother Rene “Aaron” Hernandez Santos, and her father, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, were arrested on accusations related to the incident.

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise mentioned in the court document, “While this assault was ongoing, Arely struggled to escape from her abusers. The victim repeatedly said ‘No!’ Arely also told her mother, Claudia Hernandez, “I love you” during the vicious ordeal.” All three accused in this case have pleaded not guilty to felony assault on the girl causing her death. Judge Hanley Chew is scheduled to make a ruling on 10th May regarding whether the case can proceed to trial.

New court documents claim that three-year-old Arely Naomi Proctor tried escaping while her family performed an exorcism on her that killed her.



Arely was found dead on the church altar after she fought for 20 hours

The court filing mentions the details from the statements given by the accused Claudia during the interrogation. When questioned by authorities at the scene, Claudia, then 25 years old, initially reported that her daughter, Arely, had been screaming and crying the previous night. Claudia asserted to a police officer that her daughter was “possessed,” alleging that Arely appeared different.

Claudia recounted attempting to her daughter Arely vomit by inserting her fingers into the child’s mouth, but Arely bit her finger instead. Subsequently, Claudia and her brother Aaron transported Arely to the church around 7 a.m., where they claimed to have conducted a prayer ceremony. Their father, Rene, who served as the pastor of the church, joined them around 12:20 p.m. on the day of Arely’s death. Allegedly, the three relatives held Arely in a “superman” position, suspended above the floor. Claudia informed the police that despite her daughter expressing love for her, she maintained her belief that Arely was possessed by an evil spirit.

The court document mentions, “After Arely threw up, Claudia said they put her on the floor. Claudia said this is when Arely stopped breathing. Claudia said God made her understand that Arely was not coming back and was gone. This was the last time Claudia believed Arely to be alive.”

Following an examination by a medical expert, it was concluded that the girl’s cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation and smothering, leading to a series of severe injuries including brain swelling, blood in the lungs, neck injuries, and wounds within her mouth. When questioned by the police regarding her daughter’s death, Claudia confessed to believing she was responsible.

In October 2021, Claudia reached out to the police voluntarily and informed an officer that she had been engaging in daily conversations with God in the three weeks preceding Arely’s death. The court record says, “During this time, Claudia was praying for Arely, and God told her that he was going to take Arely [on 24th September]. God told Claudia this was happening because she was never meant to be a mother. Claudia did not previously tell anyone about these conversations.

Claudia was taken into custody and formally charged in January 2022 after authorities concluded that she suffocated and strangled Arely until the girl succumbed to asphyxiation. Arely’s uncle Aaron, aged 29 at the time, and grandfather Rene, aged 59 at the time, were apprehended and faced separate felony abuse charges in May 2022.

In the latest court submission, prosecutors asserted that they possess ample evidence to proceed with the trial of the three relatives in connection with Arely’s death. Claudia, Aaron, and Rene are scheduled to return to court on May 10 for the decision. All three are currently in jail.