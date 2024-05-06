Monday, May 6, 2024
‘AAP received $16 million from Khalistani terror outfits’: Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘political funding’ from SFJ

In a communication directed to the Home Secretary, Saxena highlighted a complaint he received regarding the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly receiving substantial funds – amounting to USD 16 million – from extremist Khalistani groups. These funds were purportedly linked to facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and promoting Pro-Khalistani sentiments between 2014 and 2022.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has urged for an NIA investigation into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged acceptance of political funding from the banned terrorist organization “Sikhs for Justice,” potentially deepening the challenges for the AAP leader.

Furthermore, Saxena referenced the complainant, Ashoo Mongia, National General Secretary of the World Hindu Federation India, who cited tweets on Platform ‘X’ by Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada. These tweets allegedly confirmed Kejriwal’s clandestine meeting with Pro-Khalistani leaders at Richmond Hill Gurudwara, New York, in 2014.

The complainants cited the material from a video stored on their enclosed pen drive, purportedly showing Pannun making allegations. In the video, it is claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party, under Kejriwal’s leadership, received a substantial sum of USD 16 million in funding from Khalistani groups spanning from 2014 to 2022.

“The tweets also affirm that, beyond public appearances, Mr Kejriwal convened a private meeting with Pro-Khalistani Sikh Leaders at Richmond Hills Gurudwara. Additionally, it’s noted in the letter that Mr Kejriwal wrote to former President Sh. Pranab Mukherjee, advocating for clemency for Bhullar. A copy of a letter from Mr Arvind Kejriwal to one Sh. Iqbal Singh is provided in this context,” the letter elaborated.

Pannun had claimed AAP received $16 million from Khalistani groups for elections

In a video released in March 2024, Khalistani terrorist and founder of terror organisation Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleged that Khalistani groups gave USD 16 million to Aam Aadmi Party to fund elections. He added that Kejriwal had allegedly offered to release Khalistani terrorist Professor Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar within five hours of formation of government in Delhi.

Pannun had said, “Arvind Kejriwal and his associates who call themselves honest Indian Hindus turned out to be more dangerous than the dishonest Indian Hindus. When Kejriwal was not in power in 2014, he came to the US and promised pro-Khalistani groups that he would release Professor Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar within five hours of forming a government. We told them not to trust him at that time. It has been nine years since he came to power.”

