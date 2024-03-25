In a recent video, Khalistani terrorist and founder of terror organisation Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleged that Khalistani groups gave USD 16 million to Aam Aadmi Party to fund elections. He added that Kejriwal had allegedly offered to release Khalistani terrorist Professor Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar within five hours of formation of government in Delhi.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also released a video claiming that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a meeting with Pro Khalistan Sikhs in Gurdwara Richmond Hills, NY In 2014 where Kejriwal promised to release terrorist Bhullar in liu of financial support. pic.twitter.com/y6GxgP34cy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 25, 2024

Pannun said, “Arvind Kejriwal and his associates who call themselves honest Indian Hindus turned out to be more dangerous than the dishonest Indian Hindus. When Kejriwal was not in power in 2014, he came to the US and promised pro-Khalistani groups that he would release Professor Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar within five hours of forming a government. We told them not to trust him at that time. It has been nine years since he came to power.”

He further accused Chief Minister of Punjab and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann of atrocities against those who speak in favour of Khalistan in Punjab. Pannun alleged that Since 2014, pro-Khalistani organisations have funded USD 14 million to AAP for forming governments.

He then warned Kejriwal that Khalistanis, who was lodged in jail, would handle him appropriately. He said they would “seek” answers on the failure of fulfilling the promise to release Bhullar and why the AAP government filed a case against those who were in favour of the Khalistani referendum, including Amritpal Singh.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accused AAP of using Khalistani funds for elections in 2022

This is not the first time Pannun has accused AAP of using Khalistani funds to fight elections. In March 2022, Sikhs For Justice sent a letter to Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann saying that AAP clearly won the elections by deceptively bagging the votes of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab who support SFJ’s secessionist referendum for the independence of Punjab from India. In a letter released by the SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the anti-India outfit, made a sensational allegation that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP treacherously used Khalistan votes and funds to win Punjab.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that it is an open secret that AAP has been heavily funded and supported by pro-Khalistan Sikhs from the USA, Canada, the UK, the EU and Australia. He said that the AAP had tried to win the confidence of the pro-Khalistan votes by falsely claiming that the 2022 elections are significant for Punjab as well as for SFJ because if the AAP comes to power in Punjab, the pro-Khalistanis will get a new hope to strengthen and accomplish their mission.

The letter had gone viral on February 17, two days before the assembly elections in Punjab. Several posts had emerged on social media platforms where AAP supporters thanked SFJ for the support. However, a day later, SFJ claimed that the letter was fake and announced that it was not supporting any political party.