Saturday, May 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBCCI announces major changes in domestic cricket season, gap between matches increased, Ranji Trophy...
News ReportsSportsCricket
Updated:

BCCI announces major changes in domestic cricket season, gap between matches increased, Ranji Trophy to have 2 phases

The domestic season 2024-25 dates, though yet to be announced officially by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will witness some new reforms, which are subject to approval by BCCI's Apex Council.

ANI
2

The upcoming domestic cricket season 2024-25 season will feature an increased gap between matches in order to allow sufficient recovery time for players and ensure peak performances throughout the season and the prestigious Ranji Trophy will be played in two phases.

The domestic season 2024-25 dates, though yet to be announced officially by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will witness some new reforms, which are subject to approval by BCCI’s Apex Council.

“The season will kick off with the Duleep Trophy tournament, featuring four teams selected by national selectors. Following this, the Irani Cup tournament will take place. After these, two tournaments will be held, the first five league games (per team) of the Ranji Trophy, followed by the T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the 50-over tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy. The season will conclude with the remaining two league games of the Ranji trophy and knockout stages,” said the statement from board’s secretary Jay Shah.

Also, in the CK Nayadu Trophy, a domestic-level under-23 state tournament, a new point system will be introduced to make sure performances get more balanced.

“This includes awarding points for batting and bowling performances in the first innings, in addition to points for the first innings lead or outright win,” said Shah.

“A review will be conducted at the end of the season to assess the effectiveness of the new points system, with a decision on whether to implement it in the Ranji Trophy for the following season,” added the statement.

Also, the toss will no longer take place in CK Nayadu Trophy games, instead, the visiting games will be given a right to decide if they want to bat or bowl first.

Also, all Women’s Interzonal tournaments, including one-day, T20, and Multiday formats, will have teams selected by the national selectors.

Lastly, in order to make sure players get full game time, careful consideration has been given to scheduling matches to minimise the impact of weather disruptions.

These recommendations have been given by a working group set up to bring reforms in domestic cricket, consisting of India men’s head coach Rahul Dravid, National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman, men’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar and former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla, the BCCI general manager – domestic cricket. They need the approval of the BCCI Apex Council for implementation.

“The recommendations of the working group will be implemented in domestic cricket, subject to approval by the Apex Council,” Shah said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Crown prince’s party will secure even fewer seats than his age’: PM Modi takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Afaq seduces a Hindu woman in the name of a job and marriage, forces her to embrace Islam, abandons her after the...

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Kareena Kapoor served notice for using ‘Bible’ in the title of her pregnancy memoir

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Bomb blast outside BJP leader’s house in East Midnapore, 4 live bombs recovered by police, probe underway

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi ji will remain PM and complete his third term’: Amit Shah snubs Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that Modi will retire after turning 75 and...

OpIndia Staff -

‘I’m Singaporean, not Chinese’: Debate erupts after Singaporean national of Chinese ethnicity objects to being called ‘Chinese’ amid Sam Pitroda’s racist ‘Indians in East...

OpIndia Staff -

‘One day after President Murmu’s visit to Ram Mandir, a Congress leader says they would purify it with Gangajal’: PM Modi slams Nana Patole

ANI -

Arvind Kejriwal, who refused to resign from Delhi CM post even when in jail, says he has no greed for position & can sacrifice...

OpIndia Staff -

Bhavish Aggarwal vs LinkedIn: Ola co-founder snubs big tech censorship on ‘pronoun illness’, snaps ties with Microsoft Azure

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi anti-Hindu riots case: Supreme Court turns down Special Leave Petition of accused Salim Malik after Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com