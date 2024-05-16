It has been more than 72 hours since senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed that Bibhav Kumar who is the Personal assistant of Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal assaulted and misbehaved with fellow Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal’s house. He had assured that CM Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the matter and will take appropriate action against him. However, now a picture has gone viral on social media where Bibhav Kumar can be seen accompanying Kejriwal at the Lucknow airport.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took to X, formally Twitter, to share the picture where a few AAP leaders are seen accompanying Kejriwal at the Lucknow airport. In the picture, Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, who misbehaved with Swati Maliwal, was spotted with the Delhi Chief Minister at the Lucknow airport. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh was also seen with the Chief Minister.

The out-on-bail Delhi CM had left for Lucknow on Wednesday. Kejriwal will meet Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (May 16). The two leaders will then address a joint press conference at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow. This will be Kejriwal’s first visit to Uttar Pradesh since his release from Delhi’s Tihar jail on May 10.

Sharing the picture, the BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal. He questioned the dramatic claims made by the AAP to punish Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting Swati Maliwal. The leader of the BJP, in fact, said that Swati Maliwal was attacked at the behest of Kejriwal himself.

“72 hours No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him ! Roaming around with him.. It is clear- attack on Swati Maliwal was done at behest of Kejriwal himself Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal & just like Draupadi cheerharan – a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to violence , assault Now she is being pressured to keep Silent or change her story as is evident from statements of Naveen Jaihind & Nitin Tyagi of AAP hence she hasn’t approached the police yet True face of AAP – Anti women anarchist party,” Poonawala wrote in a long post.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga also slammed Arvind Kejriwal and questioned him about punishing Bibhav Kumar for allegedly misbehaving with Swati Maliwal.

Citing Singh’s statement that Bibhav Kumar, ‘misbehaved’ with Maliwal and Kejriwal directed stern action on the matter, Bagga wrote on X in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Sanjay Singh ji was saying that you will take strict action against Bibhav but you started making him tour the whole country.”

On Monday (13th May), Swati Maliwal, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief accused Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Arvind Kejriwal, of assaulting her inside the Chief Minister’s residence. Reportedly, a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) from the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at 10 am. Following the call, a team of police reached the spot.

The next day, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed that his fellow Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted yesterday at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Singh added that Bibhav Kumar who is the Personal assistant of Delhi CM assaulted and misbehaved with her. He condemned the incident and asserted that CM Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the matter and will take appropriate action against him.

Now, more than 72 hours have passed and the AAP has not taken any action against Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. Let alone taking any action, he is seen comfortably roaming around with the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.