Days after Islamic terrorists killed 9 Hindu pilgrims and injured 41 others in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, ‘The Wire’ columnist Tanushree Pandey on Thursday (13th June) attempted to disassociate the victims from their Hindu identity.

She also tried to shame and guilt-trip those who raised global awareness about the dastardly terror attacks through the hashtag ‘#AllEyesOnReasi.’

Tanushree Pandey wrote an article titled ‘In the Shattered Lives of Poor Pilgrims, the Human Toll of Reasi Terror Attack’ for the leftist propaganda outlet The Wire on Thursday (13th June).

Screengrab of the article by Tanushree Pandey for The Wire

At the very onset, she refused to identify the religious motivation behind the terror attack by dubbing the Islamic terrorists as ‘foreign terrorists.’

“Their bus, returning to Katra, Vaishno Devi, from Shiv Khori, another pilgrimage spot, was ambushed by at least three foreign terrorists,” her article in The Wire read.

Tanushree Pandey was quick to spin the narrative from the targeting of Hindu pilgrims by Islamic terrorists to ‘poor people being attacked by foreign terrorists.’

The Wire columnist ignores Hindu identity of the victims

In this way, she ensured to de-identify the victims from their religious Faith – the primary motivation behind the terror attack.

The whitewashing did not stop there. The propaganda artist sought to twist the public discourse by fixating on the impoverished family background of the Hindu victims.

“A bus full of pilgrims, unaware of the impending tragedy, was bound together by more than just the trauma of the attack. It was poverty that not just brought them together but also made them vulnerable. All the people on the 53-seater bus, including the nine who died, came from poor families. They had been saving money to visit Vaishno Devi, often choosing the cheapest mode of transport, a bus, to save on costs,” her article stated.

Tanushree Pandey focuses on poverty instead

Pandey went on to narrate the stories of 23-year-old Ruby Verma, 2-year-old Kittu Saini and his father Pawan Kumar Saini, 60-year-old Om Prakash Saini and his family members, Rajat Ram Sharma, and Shyam Pati Devi.

Her focus remained on the poverty of the victimised families instead of the fact that they were attacked for the virtue of their Faith. The ‘poverty porn’ of sorts was designed nefariously, to whitewash the growing Islamic terror in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

To add to her existing intellectual dishonesty, Tanushree Pandey chose to label her twisted coverage of the Reasi terror attack as “stark reminder of the human cost of terrorism.”

She not only ignored the religious motivation behind the terror attack but also conveniently stripped the victims of their religious identity.

Tanushree Pandey targets netizens creating global awareness with #AllEyesOnReasi

Besides, The Wire columnist also targeted the social media users who were trying to create global awareness about the terror attack against Hindu pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dismayed by the fact that those whining on social media over the Israel-Hamas conflict have ignored the plight of Reasi victims, concerned netizens began tweeting and posting updates using the hashtag – #AllEyesOnReasi

Tanushree Pandey, who had previously tweeted about the Israeli airstrike in Rafah with the hashtag ‘#AllEyesOnRafah, attacked those posting about the plight of Hindu pilgrims in Reasi.

#AlleyesonRafah

"There will be no life left in #Rafah after the Israeli military leaves. They have blocked the borders so that no help can enter the city. They are killing anyone who moves in Rafah."



– Palestinian journalist Amjad Al-Fayoumi tells me



Instagram: tanushree_pandey pic.twitter.com/g3pUxt8yne — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) May 29, 2024

In her article for The Wire, she claimed that tweeting with the hashtag #AllEyesOnReasi leads to ‘hate and division’.

“As the country begins tweeting #AllEyesOnReasi, comparing the brutal killings of Hindu pilgrims in Jammu to the killings in Palestine by Israel and spreading more hate and division, no one really knows the stories of the victims and the wants of their families,” the propaganda artist brazened out.

In this way, Tanushree Pandey chose to virtue signal and silence those willing to speak about the Reasi terror attack perpetrated by Islamic terrorists.

Her shrewd labelling of the sympathisers of the victims as being complicit in ‘spreading hate and division’ is a sinister tactic to brush the terror attack under the carpet.