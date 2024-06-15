Despite all the laws and awareness campaigns, Love Jihad cases in the country show no signs of stopping. Notably, two separate cases of Love Jihad were recently reported from Jaipur in Rajasthan and Agra in Uttar Pradesh. In Agra, it is alleged that the accused raped the victim on the pretext of marriage and pressurised her for religious conversion. While, in the Jaipur case, the accused Firoz, belonging to the Muslim community, blackmailed a Hindu girl to run away with him.

In Agra, a Muslim youth named Sarfaraz introduced himself as Raj to develop a friendship with a minor Hindu girl. He later snared her in a Love trap. During this time, he raped the girl multiple times on the pretext of marriage. Later he started pressurising the girl to convert and do Nikah. He also threatened to kill the victim and her family if she refused to obey him.

The girl is a resident of the Chhatta Police Station area. While filing a complaint with the police, she stated that her father passed away five years ago. Her mother earns a living by sweeping and cleaning utensils in other people’s homes. She mentioned that about a year ago, she used to attend tuition classes, where she developed a friendship with a boy named Raj alias Raja. Eventually, they started interacting and meeting each other more frequently.

During this time, Sarfaraz posed as Raj told her that he loved her and wanted to marry her. The girl agreed as well. After this, under the pretext of marriage, the accused raped the minor victim multiple times. The girl alleges that whenever she mentioned marriage, he would evade the topic. One day, after a lot of insistence, Raj (name used by Sarfaraz) said that for marriage, the girl would have to convert to Islam.

The minor victim said that it was for the first time that she found out that the person who introduced himself as Raj was actually a Muslim man named Sarfaraz. After this incident, the minor started maintaining distance from him. Despite this, Sarfaraz continued to pressure the girl and her family for marriage. Frustrated by this, the victim and her family told the accused that they would marry her when she turned 18 years of age. After this, Sarfaraz started threatening them.

The victim and her family allege that Sarfaraz threatened to kill them. After this, the girl’s family sought help from Hindu organisations, and, with their assistance, they filed a case at the Chhatta police station. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s brother, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections. Meanwhile, the police are searching for the accused.

Love Jihad in Jaipur: Family alleges Firoz and his gang lure Hindu girls and then blackmail them into marriage

On 11th June 2024, a girl left for college in Jaipur, Rajasthan but she did not return home and went missing. Subsequently, her family members lodged a complaint at the nearby Bindiayaka police station. They alleged that the girl had left home with a gold chain, Rs 20,000 in cash, and her brother’s scooter. Her brother stated that Firoz was blackmailing her for marriage.

The girl’s family has accused Firoz Khan and his associates of blackmailing the Hindu girl to elope with them. They allege that Firoz and his gang lure Hindu girls and force them into marriage by blackmailing them. Hindu organisations intervened, after which a case was registered in this matter.

While filing a complaint, the girl’s brother expressed fear of a possible fatal attack by Firoz Khan and his associates on himself and his mother. It has been reported that Firoz Khan has applied for marriage under the Special Marriage Act at the Office of the ADM Fourth. DCP West Amit Kumar stated that an FIR has been filed and preliminary action is underway.