Love Jihad in MP: Wasim Khan poses as Sonu to trap a Hindu girl, rapes and records obscene videos to blackmail her to convert

The accused Wasim reportedly spiked the victim's drink and subsequently raped her. He had shot her obscene videos and used them to blackmail her to convert.

OpIndia Staff
A shocking case of Love Jihad has come to light from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A bus driver named Wasim Khan introduced himself as Sonu to develop a friendship with a Hindu girl who works at a Pharmaceutical company. It is alleged that after trapping the victim in a love affair, he spiked her drink. When the victim became unconscious, the accused raped and recorded her obscene videos.

It is further alleged that he blackmailed and threatened the victim stating that he would leak her private videos if she didn’t convert to Islam. The victim finally sought help from Bajrang Dal and went with them to file a Police complaint. Based on her complaint, the Police have registered a case and taken Wasim into custody.

According to reports, the Love Jihad victim resides in Umaria, Indore. She works at a pharma company in Rau. She used to commute frequently between Indore and Mahu by bus. It was at the bus stand where she met Wasim, who introduced himself as Sonu and befriended the victim. Wasim was the bus driver. After some time, they exchanged their mobile numbers with each other.

After that, they started talking to each other. One day, Sonu (false name used by Wasim) asked the victim to accompany him under the pretext of introducing her to his friend. The victim trusted Wasim’s words. They both arrived together in the Medicaps area where the accused first fed the victim and later offered her tea. After drinking the tea, the victim began to lose consciousness. 

The victim suspects that the accused had put some intoxicating substance in her tea. After she lost consciousness, Wasim raped her. It is also alleged that he recorded obscene photos and videos of the girl. When the girl regained consciousness, she started crying, however, the accused pacified her by promising marriage.

After this, Wasim blackmailed the victim and raped her several times. One day, the victim found an Aadhaar card inside the bag of the accused, which revealed that the man who introduced himself as Sonu was actually a Muslim man named Wasim. When the girl asked him about the reason for deceiving her, Wasim became furious. He first showed the victim the fear of her explicit photos and videos and later started pressuring her to convert to Islam after leaving Hinduism.

He told the victim, “I have your obscene photos and videos. If you act too smart, I will make them viral. So now, do as I say. It is in your best interest to become a Muslim, otherwise it won’t be good.” Wasim continuously pressured the victim to convert and marry him. He threatened her that if she didn’t convert to Islam, he would kill her along with her family. 

The victim was quite scared by his threats. She started to keep her distance from Wasim. On Wednesday (12th June 2024), the victim went to the Vishwakarma Temple in Rao Bazaar. That’s when Wasim arrived there. He forcibly tried to take the girl with him. When the victim resisted, he brutally assaulted her. The disheartened Love Jihad victim then contacted Hindu organisations for help.

Finally, the victim narrated her ordeal to Bajrang Dal district coordinator Ram Dangi. Dangi accompanied the victim to the police station where she lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against Wasim under the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Conversion Act and other sections. He has been taken into custody. The matter is under investigation.

