In the latest edition of the ISIS-backed magazine “Voice of Khurasan”, there is a section targeting India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindus, and Hindu leaders. The magazine openly called for Hindu genocide and accused Indian Hindu leaders of being anti-Muslim.

The cover page article titled “O Polytheist Indian Kings! Be ready to face Mahmud Ghaznavi again!”, called for Hindu genocide and urged Islamists to launch violent jihad against India and its leaders. The article attempted to invoke historical Islamic conquest to call for genocide against Hindus.

Source: VOK

The article read, “Hit the Indian polytheists with cars, cut their stomachs with knives, burn temples, houses, cars, property, and crops, target crowded places, and show them that the Ummah of the Prophet Muhammad is still alive.” It further called out Islamists living worldwide to attack India if Indian Muslims are unable to attack Hindus. It read, “If the Muslims in India are not able to overcome these polytheists, the gates of all the Wilayat of the Islamic State are yours to advance.”

Source: VOK

The article spoke of the global conflict between Islam and its “perceived enemies” which include India. It claimed that the disbelievers from both East and West were united in their efforts to destroy the Islamic Ummah. ISIS in the magazine said non-Muslims were occupying Muslim lands, dishonoring Muslim women, and mocking Islamic Sharia. It further said that the problem was within the Muslim community as Muslims have fallen in love with the earthly life and have a fear of death that prevents them from engaging in Jihad.

Targeting Hindus, Indian, and Hindu leaders

The India-focused article described Indian leaders, specifically the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) oppressors of Muslims. It glorified historic Islamic invaders like Muhammad bin Qasim and Mahmud Ghaznavi, who led invasions into the Indian subcontinent centuries ago. Using such figures, the author called for the revival of their conquests. The article urged modern-day Muslims to reclaim the Indian subcontinent and advocated for violent jihad as the means to achieve the goal.

Target on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ISIS specifically targeted the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and accused him of being a staunch enemy of Islam. ISIS used the same tropes as the liberals to say PM Modi and BJP of ill-treating Indian Muslims. Highlighting the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya following the court-ordered demolition of an illegal structure (the Magazine referred it to as Babri Masjid), ISIS called it a key grievance. The article further accused PM Modi of mocking Islamic rituals and policies and described his administration as an extremist Hindu nationalist regime responsible for subjugating Muslims.

Source: VOK

ISIS said PM Modi called Muslims “infiltrators” during his election speech. It is pertinent to remember that ‘liberals’, Indian Islamists, and the Congress had spread misinformation at the time to claim PM Modi called all Indian Muslims infiltrators when he was talking about illegal immigrants that have entered India from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and other locations.

Derogatory comments on Ram Mandir

From the magazine, it was clear that ISIS wanted the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya attacked. While asking Muslims to attack the Temple, ISIS said that vulgar songs were being played at the premises during obscene parties where alcohol is served to further humiliate Muslims. It read, “Cows and idols are now worshipped on that blessed land of the mosque, and there also, vulgar songs, alcohol, and obscene parties are being held to further humiliate Muslims.”

Source: VOK

ISIS also expressed dismay over the fact that PM Modi, film personalities, businessmen, and politicians participated in the Pran Prathishta ceremony in January 2024. The article read, “Famous Indian film actors, the wealthy, politicians, and even Modi himself participated in the opening ceremony and called the decision to change Babri Masjid to Ram Mandir fair and full of justice.”

ISIS puts a target on Nupur Sharma

ISIS in its magazine put a target on the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The so-called controversial remarks by Sharma were indirectly mentioned in the article describing them as deeply offensive. Notably, the remarks against Nupur Sharma came at a time when she has started to make limited public appearances and congratulated PM Modi on winning the General Elections third time in a row. ISIS used the incident to justify the call for violent jihad against India. The piece asserts that such insults are part of a broader pattern of disrespect and hostility towards Islam and Muslims by Indian political leaders.

It is worthy to remember here that the remarks that were made by Nupur Sharma had the same assertions that several Islamic scholars, including Zakir Naik, have made. It is almost important to note that Nupur Sharma was responding to Tasleem Rehmani during the Times Now debate after he had insulted Lord Shiva and the Shivling which was found at the Gyanvapi premises. Islamist propagandist Mohammad Zubair of AltNews edited the clip of Nupur Sharma to claim that she had insulted Islam without showing what she was responding to. It was immediately after Mohammad Zubair had shared the edited clip that Nupur Sharma had started getting rape, murder, and Sar Tan se Juda threats.

Source: VOK

Jihadis’ new target BJP leader Madhvi Latha Kompella

Madhvi Latha Kompella was the BJP candidate from Hyderabad who challenged AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Though she did not succeed in her fight against Owaisi, she managed to give the AIMIM cadre sleepless nights and Owaisi had to come down on road for campaigning. Madhvi has now become a fresh target of Islamists. The article mentioned that she was allegedly arrested in 2023 for her remarks against Muslims. This incident is cited as another example of the systemic anti-Muslim rhetoric and actions perpetuated by the BJP. The article uses this to underscore its narrative of oppression and justify its call for violent retribution.

Threats and incitement to violence by ISIS

ISIS has dog whistled in its article claiming that India and its surrounding areas have become anti-Muslims. It read, “In general, the Indian polytheists and cow-worshipping fools are inexorably hostile to Islam, and the enmity of Narendra Modi and the BJP party is exactly like the enmity of Pharaoh with the Bani Israel. In India today, about 220 million Muslim people are spending nights full of horror and barbarism in slavery and subjugation to Hindus.”

ISIS urged the Muslims in India to engage in violent acts against non-Muslims. The article called for assassination, bombings, and other forms of terrorism and portrayed as if these actions were a religious duty to avenge perceived wrongs against the Muslim community. The piece glorifies violent jihad and calls for attacks on Hindu temples, public places, and political figures, advocating for the destruction of idols and the killing of those it deems enemies of Islam.

The dangerous implications of the calls for genocide by ISIS

The article poses a significant threat to the national security of India as the magazine is widely circulated on Telegram channels and social media platforms including Facebook and others. By inciting violence and providing ideological justification for terrorist acts, it can inspire lone-wolf attacks and coordinated terrorist activities. The specific targeting of political leaders, public figures, and religious sites increases the risk of high-profile attacks that can cause widespread fear and destabilization.

Source: VOK

The authorities have to take such threats seriously and act accordingly. The article published in Voice of Khurasan is a clear indication of the threats India is facing. The explicit threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nupur Sharma, Madhvi Latha Kompella, and attacks on religious sites along with the general call for violence against non-Muslims, necessitate urgent and robust counter-terrorism measures to safeguard national security.