Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 8, came down heavily on advocate Shrikant Prasad, who filed a PIL in court, seeking directions to restrain media channels from reporting against Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, currently lodged in Tihar jail for his alleged involvement in the Delhi Liquor scam. Dismissing the PIL seeking the media gag, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner.

Notably, the PIL was filed by advocate Shrikant Prasad. He had submitted before the court that the media was creating “pressure and airing sensational headlines” regarding Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation and imposition of presidential rule in Delhi. He urged the court to restrain the media from reporting on Kejriwal.

The PIL also asked the court to issue orders to give Kejriwal proper facilities in Tihar jail so he could interact with members of the legislative assembly and his cabinet colleagues and ensure the smooth operation of the Delhi government.

“The conduct of Media as of today in this particular issue is very much prejudiced to the citizens and public of Delhi and making interference in the democratic process and a Chief Minister appointed by a setback majority of 62 seats in Delhi assembly elections of 2020,” the plea argued.

Advocate Shrikant Prasad in his PIL, further urged the court to refrain Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva from “making any undue pressure by protest or statement by illegal means for resignation of current Chief Minister of Delhi”.

Shrikant Prasad contended that the initiatives of the Delhi government have benefited the citizens of Delhi and have received recognition from several other reputable institutions as well as the international media.

The court, however, remarked sternly while dismissing the plea. “You keep a bank draft of ₹1 lakh ready. This is not public interest… what have we been reduced to? What do we do? Do we impose emergency or martial law? How do we gag the press or political rivals? Your prayer is… Do we say no one will speak against Mr A or Mr B,” the Court questioned while rejecting the plea.

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested on 21st March this year after having skipped 9 summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is being held at the Tihar jail at the moment.

On Tuesday (7th May), the Supreme Court of India denied interim bail to incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to the liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal has not been granted any relief by the Delhi High Court or the Supreme Court since his arrest in March this year.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced that the Chief Minister will continue to lead the government from prison and wouldn’t resign from office.