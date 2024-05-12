Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath spoke on various issues during ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ TV show. Yogi Adityanath spoke frankly on various issues ranging from Congress to Ram Mandir etc. He expressed his views on many issues like Pakistan, India’s national security, terrorism, and Rahul Gandhi among others. During his interactions on the show, Yogi Adityanath also answered a question related to Ghazwa-e-Hind.

When an audience member asked the Uttar Pradesh CM for his reaction to some people living in India and still dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the UP CM emphasised that the dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will remain a dream only.

"Ghazwa-E-Hind ka sapna Qayamat tak nahi pura hone wala" – CM Yogi ji



Straight answer 😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/z2KIAhkUsk — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) May 11, 2024

Yogi Adityanath said, “The dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will not be realised even till the day of judgment. Note my words, many generations (of such people having the dream) will rot but this dream won’t be successful. India will keep moving forward, and under PM Modi’s leadership, will become the biggest superpower in the world.”

During the India TV show, Yogi Adityanath also addressed Congress scion Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the President was not invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha because she is a tribal. CM Yogi said that it is because of the initiative of Prime Minister Modi that a woman from a tribal community is sitting on the highest chair of the country.

The host Rajat Sharma also mentioned the statement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he had told his candidate that ‘You are Shiva. You have to fight with Ram’. On this the Chief Minister said, “In the Sanatan tradition of India, Ram and Shiva complement each other. Before building the bridge in Lanka, Lord Rama had worshiped Lord Shiva. Ram described this Jyotirlinga as Rameshwar i.e. Ram’s God. At the same time, Shiva said – whose God is Ram, he is Rameshwar.”

On the statements given by Mani Shankar Aiyar regarding Pakistan’s atom bomb, Chief Minister Yogi said, “Are our atom bombs meant to be kept in refrigerator? He may be a gem of Congress, but not a gem of India. This is new India. New India does not provoke anyone, but does not spare the one who provokes either. We will answer by entering inside their house and have done the same. Today the situation is such that even when a firecracker bursts loudly, Pakistan says no, I have no hand in it. This is new India.”

Ghazwa-e-Hind: An Islamist doctrine forecasting the dominance of Islam over India

The term Ghazwa-e-Hind or a holy raid of India has been used by the Pakistani terrorists and Islamic zealots against India for decades. The concept of Ghazwa-e-hind roots in several works of Islamic literature named Hadiths. The doctrine predicts an onslaught upon citizens of India by Islamist forces and its take over by them. The doctrine prophesizes a pitched battle between Hindus and Muslims before (qayamat), resulting in a decisive victory of Muslims over Hindu India.

As per the prediction, the battle to the end will start in modern-day Syria, with forces marching toward India. Islamic armies carrying black flags will supposedly come from Khorasan and conquer India to turn it into an Islamic state.

Thus, for the likes of Owaisi, Mattoo and scores of Muslim fundamentalists, Aurangzeb, Bin Qasim, Ghazni and other Muslim rulers were not plunderers and pillagers who wreaked havoc on the lives of non-Muslims, particularly Hindus, but they were steadfast devotees of Prophet Muhammad who took upon themselves the “noble task” of spreading Islam and bringing the land of “kaafirs” under Islamic rule.

However, ironically and unfortunately, sympathisers of the Islamists dismiss the prophecy as a contrived paranoia concocted with the aim to stoke fears against Muslims. Many others downplay the supremacist fantasy as a relic of the past. An article published in leftist rag ThePrint argued that fears surrounding the clarion call of Ghazwa-e-Hind, which is popular among Islamists, are unfounded as it has already happened, during the medieval times when a large part of India was ruled by successive Muslim rulers.

However, this is a grossly mistaken assumption because the prophecy talks about India being conquered in its entirety and subsumed in the global Islamic caliphate, with the overwhelming population of the country being turned into adherents of Islam. Apparently, this prophecy has gained currency among a large section of Pakistanis, including cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, and Pak-based terror organisations, the Pakistan Army, who regard it as their religious duty to wage an armed ‘jihad’ against India to fulfil the prophecy stated in their Hadiths.

Whether it is the indoctrinated Pakistanis or rabid Islamists in India, they consider Ghazwa-e-Hind an unfinished project, an incomplete crusade led by characters like Aurangzeb, the Mahmud of Ghazni, Qutub-ud-din Aibak and others for its completion. It is this conviction that Muslim invaders of India were on a religious duty to fulfil the Islamic prophecy of Ghazwa-e-Hind that fuels the contemporary veneration for the Muslim tyrants and engenders a poignant longing for the medieval times among the present-day Islamists.