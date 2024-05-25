Saturday, May 25, 2024
HomePoliticsOpposition can perform 'Mujra' before their vote bank, but I will always stand with...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Opposition can perform ‘Mujra’ before their vote bank, but I will always stand with reservations for SCs/STs/OBCs: PM Modi in Bihar

PM Modi also highlighted that to make their vote bank happy, Congress changed the law linked to minority institutions. After the change in law, SCs/STs/OBCs stopped getting reservations in these institutions and were denied their rights.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi (File Photo)
10

On Saturday, May 25, addressing a political rally in Bihar’s Patliputra, PM Narendra Modi said that the opposition is indulging in vote bank politics, and doing everything to appease their target vote banks.

Opposing the religion-based reservations, PM Modi said that the Opposition (INDIA bloc) can perform “mujra” (dance) before their vote bank if they want, but he will not let them snatch away the reservation benefits of the SC/ST/OBC communities guaranteed by the Constitution of India. PM Modi also said that if the opposition wants to live a life of servitude in front of their vote banks, they are welcome to do so but he will not compromise on reservations of the backward classes.

PM Modi said, “Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank.”

PM Modi also highlighted that to make their vote bank happy, Congress changed the law linked to minority institutions. After the change in law, SCs/STs/OBCs stopped getting reservations in these institutions and were denied their rights.

Referring to the Indian Constitution, PM Modi said, “Our constitution says that there will be no reservation based on religion in India. Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that there would be no reservation based on religion. But RJD-Congress want to give reservation to their vote bank based on religion by ending the quota of SC/ST/OBC.”

Earlier, speaking to Doordarshan on the topic of Muslim reservation, PM Said, “Muslim reservation, PM Modi asserted, “People say that Narendra Modi is against reservation for Muslims. However, the reality is that our Constitution says this. From Babasaheb Ambedkar to all intellectuals, they have said the same thing. I also say the same. I oppose giving reservations based on religion because the Constitution considers everyone equal. Therefore, if someone says that they belong to a particular religion and should receive reservations, that will not happen.”

Referring to the Calcutta High Court’s recent decision where it cancelled OBC certificates issued by the West Bengal government since 2010, PM Modi said that this decision is an eye-opener for the country as to how you (the opposition) are snatching away the rights of OBCs. By the way, Delhi’s Shahi Pariwar (a dig at the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty) did not accept OBCs since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. This continued until the government of VP Singh. These people have always hated OBCs. They have always been enemies of OBCs. But when the OBC reservation started, they created the Karnataka model to loot the rights of OBCs by including Muslims in it. Mamata Banerjee is accused of doing the same thing, which the court took notice of and cancelled it.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pune Porsche road rash: Accused teen’s family threatened, kept hostage driver Gangadhar to take blame for the incident, says Police Commissioner

ANI -

Newslaundry misleads about appointment of Election Commissioner, ropes in SY Quraishi who wanted PM Modi to be infected with Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -

Gang war in Udupi: Two groups clash as they ram their cars into one another on national highway, two arrested after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel OBC certificates in Bengal, where Muslims had also been included, is an eye-opener for the country: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala HC slams state govt for taking action against college principal for opposing illegal activities of SFI, upholds her right to free speech

OpIndia Staff -

Don’t spread misinformation: Sambhal Police tells ABC News journalist for using old video to accuse BJP leader of bribing officials before voting

OpIndia Staff -

British newspaper Financial Times hypes up out-on-bail liquor policy scam accused Arvind Kejriwal to influence public perception ahead of voting in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

“Hamare Baarah” movie crew, facing ISIS-style beheading threats from Islamists, file Police complaint against rape & death threats

OpIndia Staff -

Pune Porsche road rage case: Mafia-connected grandfather of the accused teenager arrested for shifting the blame for the accident on the driver

OpIndia Staff -

After Calcutta HC exposes Muslim appeasement of TMC and Left govts in West Bengal, Rajasthan to review OBC status given to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com