On Saturday, May 25, addressing a political rally in Bihar’s Patliputra, PM Narendra Modi said that the opposition is indulging in vote bank politics, and doing everything to appease their target vote banks.

Opposing the religion-based reservations, PM Modi said that the Opposition (INDIA bloc) can perform “mujra” (dance) before their vote bank if they want, but he will not let them snatch away the reservation benefits of the SC/ST/OBC communities guaranteed by the Constitution of India. PM Modi also said that if the opposition wants to live a life of servitude in front of their vote banks, they are welcome to do so but he will not compromise on reservations of the backward classes.

PM Modi said, “Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank.”

PM Modi also highlighted that to make their vote bank happy, Congress changed the law linked to minority institutions. After the change in law, SCs/STs/OBCs stopped getting reservations in these institutions and were denied their rights.

Referring to the Indian Constitution, PM Modi said, “Our constitution says that there will be no reservation based on religion in India. Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that there would be no reservation based on religion. But RJD-Congress want to give reservation to their vote bank based on religion by ending the quota of SC/ST/OBC.”

Earlier, speaking to Doordarshan on the topic of Muslim reservation, PM Said, “Muslim reservation, PM Modi asserted, “People say that Narendra Modi is against reservation for Muslims. However, the reality is that our Constitution says this. From Babasaheb Ambedkar to all intellectuals, they have said the same thing. I also say the same. I oppose giving reservations based on religion because the Constitution considers everyone equal. Therefore, if someone says that they belong to a particular religion and should receive reservations, that will not happen.”

Referring to the Calcutta High Court’s recent decision where it cancelled OBC certificates issued by the West Bengal government since 2010, PM Modi said that this decision is an eye-opener for the country as to how you (the opposition) are snatching away the rights of OBCs. By the way, Delhi’s Shahi Pariwar (a dig at the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty) did not accept OBCs since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. This continued until the government of VP Singh. These people have always hated OBCs. They have always been enemies of OBCs. But when the OBC reservation started, they created the Karnataka model to loot the rights of OBCs by including Muslims in it. Mamata Banerjee is accused of doing the same thing, which the court took notice of and cancelled it.